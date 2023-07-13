Open Letter to POTUS/FLOTUS/Members of Congress from Krishnan Suthanthiran, Founder/President TeamBest Global Companies
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ALL OF US STRUGGLE FROM THE HIGH cost of Healthcare Delivery. Despite having one of the highest costs of healthcare in the world, the USA ranks last overall compared with six other industrialized countries—Australia, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom—on measures of quality, efficiency, access to care, equity, and the ability to lead long, healthy, and productive lives.[1] Every year, as a small business owner, Dr. Suthanthiran also struggles to renew his Employee Health Insurance Premiums while facing double-digit annual Increases.
In spite of nearly 5 trillion USD in annual healthcare expenditures, the USA lost more than one million citizens to Covid 19 and its variants. The USA's Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Moorthy, lost 10 members of his family in India and the USA to Covid-19. An elderly couple, who received a haircut at home from a stylist, died of Covid soon after. According to the World Health Organization, close to 7 million deaths can be attributed to Covid and many are still dying from COVID every day.[2]
Covid and its variants also had devastating economic consequences causing more than 100 million job losses in addition to millions of deaths and disabilities. The World Bank claims that the global GDP fell by 2.5 trillion comparing 2019 to 2020.[3]
Health is Wealth. The COVID pandemic has left individuals and communities worldwide unprepared for the continuous influx of infections, leading to suffering, death, job losses, income reduction, and business closures. This has affected everyone, from small villages to megacities.
Globally, Covid infections and deaths continue day after day with no clear end in sight.
In 2010, Suthanthiran wrote to then President Barak Obama, First Lady Michelle Obama, members of Congress, and world leaders about the Best Cure Foundation's (BCF) Global Healthcare Delivery System. This plan, known as Best Cure Total Health, was developed by Suthanthiran's non-profit BCF and focuses on prevention, early detection, and effective treatment for total cure. One of its many goals is to reduce deaths and suffering from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, Infectious, Obesity, and other diseases by 50% or more. Additionally, it aims to lower healthcare expenses by 30% or more.
Suthanthiran also wrote to current President Joseph R Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and members of Congress to remind them about the means and ways to reduce the death and sufferings from Cancer, Cardiac, Diabetes, Infectious, Obesity, and other diseases by 50% or more while lowering the Nation's healthcare cost by as much 30%.
The Institute of Medicine (IOM) conducted a 3-year study on the outcomes and expensive nature of healthcare delivery in the United States and its 2012 September Report, confirmed all of the above conclusions and recommendations.
Recent reports in Lancet Magazine pointed out that we can save 50% or more of those dying today by practicing the Best Cure Total Health System.[4]
NOW, Suthanthiran's TeamBest Global Companies (TBG) in collaboration with BCF is launching the Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery System to Improve clinical outcomes at a lower cost. The first Best Cure Proactive, Preventive, Primary, and Dental Care Facilities will be established in Coimbatore, South India, operating in 2024 or sooner. This will be the first of many 1000s of such medical centers designed to reduce the death and sufferings from many diseases at a significantly lower cost.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, healthcare expenses in the USA are expected to reach over 7.5 trillion USD and make up 20% of the GDP by 2030. This is a staggering projection. Unfortunately, our two political parties seem more focused on fundraising for negative campaign ads than on solving our current and future challenges. This leaves us with a system where politicians enrich themselves while leaving the rest of us struggling with rising healthcare costs.
Suthanthiran was born in India and after 17 years of living as an Immigrant/Permanent resident in the USA, he become an American citizen. He is currently working on a movie chronicling his knowledge and experiences in the USA over the past six decades which will present his plan to solve the USA's Domestic and International Challenges.
To find out more about Suthanthiran's independent political party/think tank the Proud American Party, please visit: www,proudamericanparty.com.
For more information on the BCF and Best Cure Foundation Global Healthcare Delivery Plan, please visit: http://www.bestcure.md and http://www.teambest.com/news/Best_Cure_Foundation_Presentation_5_20_2022.v4.pdf
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Rethi nking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_ Oct19_2022_presentation.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022 _Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX- FINAL.pdf
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
