Monarch Grand Opening Highlights Strong Sales
Monarch gets the grand opening treatment from (l-r) Renaissance Centro President Albert “Sonny” Small, Jr., Fairfax Supervisor Dalia Palchik and Renaissance Centro principal Doug Erdman
Luxury Living, High Style Attracting Buyers
Long-awaited but extremely rewarding, said Albert “Sonny” Small, Jr., the developer of Monarch. It is the latest of the many projects built by his company, Renaissance Centro.”TYSONS, VA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Delight” and “excitement” were among the sentiments enthusiastically expressed by both public and private partners at the grand opening of Monarch, Renaissance Centro’s stylish new condominium development in Tysons.
— Albert “Sonny” Small, Jr.
“The opening of Monarch brings a human dimension, new technology and open spaces which enriches Tysons,” said Dalia Palchik, Fairfax County’s Providence District Supervisor. “I am simply delighted and excited for the community, and for my district.”
Monarch’s luxurious style is proving so attractive that only 18 of its 94 units remain available — at less than $2 million each. Multiple residences have sold for more than $4 million. Monarch is the latest addition to Arbor Row, a growing residential corridor of upscale properties transforming Tysons’ identity as a corporate and retail destination.
“Long-awaited but extremely rewarding,” said Albert “Sonny” Small, Jr., the developer of Monarch, about the four-year period it took to bring Monarch to fruition. Small was joined by his wife and sons for the grand opening that capped one of his company’s most complicated developments. Small is the founder and visionary of the many projects built by his company, Renaissance Centro. “This community is still emerging,” said Small. “Really, we’re building a new town, adding a lot of rooftops. You will soon see walkers, joggers, cyclists and maybe even strollers energizing this corner of Tysons.”
Small also recognized and celebrated the many design and construction professionals attending the grand opening, who he lauded for their expertise in designing and building the 20-story, 202,200 square-foot structure.
“These are the people who really think through the components that make a community important,” he said. “Whenever we tackle such complex developments, they are the pros that focus on the elements that create homes that are attractive and desirable. All those details are extremely important, but most important is creating the context that provides shelter to new families.”
Guests toured the grand spaces of Monarch, furnished by the French luxury home brand Roche Bobois in a style that matches well with Monarch’s soft lighting, bronze fixtures and colorful art. Walls of glass twenty feet high flood the lobby with light, and an expansive third floor entertainment space connects to a lushly landscaped roof deck. In the outside garden, residents will enjoy arbors, leisure seating, grilling stations and a pool, offering fresh air and quiet corners for reading and reflection. Glass-railed balconies extend living spaces, and some residents can take private elevators that open directly into their units.
Monarch’s sales team, The Mayhood Company, attributes the solid sales pace to Monarch’s overall elegance, design and execution. “This is an unusual property for Tysons that stands out for its excellent architecture and high-class style,” said David Mayhood, company president. “I believe Monarch has set a high bar for more luxurious developments to follow. We expect the final residences to be sold within the next few months.”
Mayhood said that five model types remain with prices averaging around $1.7 million. Multiple sales have exceeded $3.5 million – with several selling for more than $4 million – and some buyers have purchased two units to combine into larger spaces.
“This is luxury living in the heart of the Tysons’ community,” Small said. “We are satisfying the needs and delivering the dreams of our residents.”
Supervisor Palchik echoed those thoughts: “We see this corner of Tysons coming to life today with the opening of Monarch,” she said. “Fairfax County looks forward to more beautiful homes here, which add so much to the area. I believe this will continue to be a wonderful place to live, work and retire.”
