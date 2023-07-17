Flatworld Group promotes Maya Mulgaonkar to Vice President of Client Services

Flatworld Group a full-service Amazon Agency is pleased to announce the promotion of Maya Mulgaonkar to Vice President of Account Management.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatworld Group a full-service Amazon Agency is pleased to announce the promotion of Maya Mulgaonkar to Vice President of Account Management.

Maya has been with Flatworld Group for six years and in her previous role as the Director of Client Services, managing Amazon business for clients.

"Maya has been a key member of our team for many years," Ranjit Mulgaonkar CEO and Founder says. "She has the experience and knowledge to help our clients succeed on Amazon, and I'm confident she will continue to be a valuable asset in her new role."

As Vice President of Client Services, Maya will be responsible for overseeing the account management, advertising and finance teams and ensuring that clients are satisfied with the services they receive. She will also work closely with the sales team to identify new business opportunities.

“We have worked with Maya for 6 years and appreciated her help growing our business on Amazon. Maya is highly knowledgeable on everything Amazon and has taken initiative from the initial launch to the successful growth of our business on Amazon. We look forward to partnering with Flatworld Group and Maya in her new role and continue to enjoy growth of our business on Amazon,” says Rick Dlinn, Vice President of Operations Repelwell.

"I'm excited to take on this new challenge and help our existing clients grow their businesses on Amazon while expanding our client base," Maya said. "I'm looking forward to working with the talented team at Flatworld Group to continue providing outstanding service."

Maya holds a BS degree from the University of Washington and several Amazon certifications and has over a decade of experience in the retail and hospitality industries.

About Flatworld Group

Flatworld Group is a full-service Amazon agency founded by Ex Amazon executive that provides a wide range of services to help businesses succeed on Amazon. We have a team of experienced professionals who are experts in Amazon brand registry, SEO, PPC, product listing, and more. We are committed to providing our clients with personalized service along with the tools and resources they need to succeed on Amazon.

For more information, please contact:

Ranjit Mulgaonkar

CEO & Founder, Flatworld Group

www.flatworldgroup.com

ranjit@flatworldgroup.com