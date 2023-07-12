IDRF's CEO Mahmood Qasim Selected as "Top 10 Influential Canadian Professionals in 2023" by Beyond Exclamation Magazine

Mahmood Qasim, CEO

TORONTO, CANADA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is extremely proud to announce that its CEO, Mahmood Qasim, has been selected as one of the “Top 10 Most Influential Canadian Professionals” for 2023, by Beyond Exclamation Magazine. Beyond Exclamation Magazine, is a well renowned publication that highlights inspiring success stories and recognizes exemplary professionals across various industries.

Mr. Qassim was recognized by Beyond Exclamation Magazine for his exceptional leadership, his visionary approach within the charity world, his unequivocal commitment to humanitarian work, his dedication to transforming lives and outstanding contributions to the field of international development.

Yasmeena Mohamed and Reza Rizvi, Co-Chairs of IDRF's Board of Directors, expressed their elation at Mr. Qasim's selection and strongly believe that this distinguished accolade by the Beyond Exclamation Magazine is well deserved, as Mr. Qasim has always demonstrated an unwavering passion for sustainable development. His tireless efforts in addressing global challenges have made a profound impact on communities around the world.

In addition, the selection of Mr. Qasim as one of the Top 10 Most influential Canadian Professional serves as inspiration not only to IDRF, but also to the wider community of organizations and individuals striving for positive change. We hope that Mr. Qasim's recognition mobilizes and fosters new resources and partnerships, and it renews local and global efforts on addressing issues of poverty, sustainable development, and humanitarian assistance.



Those interested in reading the digital print of Beyond Exclamation’s Top 10 Most Influential Canadians can visit https://beyondexclamation.com/top-10-most-influential-canadian-professionals-in-2023-july-04/.

About IDRF

The International Development and Relief Foundation (IDRF) is a Canadian charitable organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable communities through sustainable development, disaster response, and humanitarian assistance. With a focus on education, healthcare, livelihoods, and emergency relief, IDRF works in partnership with local organizations to implement impactful projects worldwide. For more information, please visit www.idrf.ca