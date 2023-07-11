Puma Venture Capital Announces Launch of Inaugural Fund
New VC Firm is Powered by Surgeon Venture Partners to Focus on Digital and Robotic Surgery EcosystemSAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Puma Venture Capital, a new venture capital firm focused on investments in all aspects of the digital and robotic surgery ecosystem, today announced the inaugural launch of its first fund. The firm was founded by Amit Hazan and Dr. Vipul Patel, who bring a wealth of experience in the medical technology, finance, and healthcare industries.
Puma Venture Capital is uniquely positioned to invest in and support the next generation of companies across the digital and robotic surgery ecosystem. The firm’s distinctive team of over 20 surgeon venture partners has deep expertise in the operating room and a strong understanding of the needs of surgeons, healthcare systems, and patients. This, combined with the firm’s deep relationships in the medical technology industry, will enable Puma Venture Capital to identify and invest in the most promising companies in this rapidly growing space.
“We are incredibly excited to launch Puma Venture Capital and to partner with surgeons and other healthcare professionals to invest in the next generation of companies within the digital and robotic surgery ecosystem,” said Amit Hazan, Managing Partner of Puma Venture Capital.
“We believe that this is a unique opportunity for surgeons to make a significant impact on the way surgery is performed and to improve the lives of patients around the world,” said Dr. Vipul Patel, Senior Venture Partner of Puma Venture Capital.
Puma Venture Capital has already made its first investment, which will be announced soon, and is actively seeking investment opportunities across the digital and robotic surgery space.
About Puma Venture Capital
Puma Venture Capital is a venture capital firm focused on investments in all aspects of the digital surgery ecosystem that can accelerate the future of minimally invasive care, including robotics, diagnostics, therapeutics, and digital ecosystems, to drive improved patient outcomes and lower costs for all aspects of the healthcare system. The firm was founded by Amit Hazan and Dr. Vipul Patel, and also include over 20 surgeon venture partners who bring a wealth of experience in the medical technology, finance, and healthcare industries.
Contact us:
connect@pumaventurecapital.com
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. THIS IS NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO THE PURCHASE OR SALE OF ANY FUND OR SECURITY.
Amit Hazan
Puma Venture Capital
email us here