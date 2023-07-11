Concierge Auctions Makes Debut Appearance at Sotheby's Hong Kong for “The Luxury Edit” Sale Series

Sotheby's Hong Kong “Luxury Edit” Sale Series Sotheby's Hong Kong “Luxury Edit” Sale Series Sotheby's Hong Kong “Luxury Edit” Sale Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the industry leader in luxury real estate auctions, is excited to announce its first-time presence at Sotheby's Hong Kong for their “Luxury Edit” sale series. From July 6 to 11, the renowned auction house will showcase a curated selection of Sotheby's International Realty listings to high-net-worth buyers from around the world, through a state-of-the-art exhibition featuring videos, displays and on-site collateral.

In recognition of a growing trend towards cross-selling, Sotheby’s seasonal Luxury Edit is designed to address the needs of collectors, often at the early stages of their collecting journey, who enjoy the opportunity to select across a number of luxury categories. The bi-annual luxury sale series, taking place in Hong Kong, London, Paris and New York, showcases an outstanding selection of pre-owned luxury objects designed by storied brands, combining rich heritage and impeccable craftsmanship, across fine jewellery, watches, handbags, wine and spirits, and more. By participating in this prestigious showcase, Concierge Auctions aims to provide a unique platform for potential buyers to discover exceptional properties and experience the excitement of luxury real estate auctions.

"We are thrilled to be a part of Sotheby's Hong Kong Luxury Edit for the first time," said Laura Brady, CEO at Concierge Auctions. "This collaboration allows us to present our exclusive collection of Sotheby's International Realty listings to an influential and diverse audience of high-net-worth individuals. We believe that our innovative real estate auction platform, combined with Sotheby's reputation for excellence, will continue to create extraordinary opportunities for buyers and sellers alike."

Bidding for the showcased properties will take place exclusively online at conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to participate from anywhere in the world.

Concierge Auctions is accepting consignments for its forthcoming live sales during Sotheby’s New York Luxury Week in September 2023 and Sotheby’s Hong Kong Luxury Edit in October 2023. For more information about Concierge Auctions, to view the featured listings, or submit a property for consignment, please visit conciergeauctions.com.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity via a co-branded offering as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.