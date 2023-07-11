St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny
CASE#: 22A2004530
TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 at 0838 hours
LOCATION: 1415 Gore Rd, Highgate, VT
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Larry Garrow Jr.
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VICTIM: Matthew Rainville
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 08, 2022 at approximately 0838 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks was advised of an incident that took place in Highgate, VT. The caller, Matthew Rainville, reported that his truck was taken at some point over the course of the evening. Investigation has revealed that Larry Garrow Jr. committed the crime of Grand Larceny. Garrow was located at Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on August 29, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 08/29/2023
COURT: Franklin County
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N
