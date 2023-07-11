Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,746 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

             

 

CASE#: 22A2004530

 

TROOPER:  Robert J. Van Woert                                           

 

STATION: Williston Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 at 0838 hours

 

LOCATION:  1415 Gore Rd, Highgate, VT

 

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

 

ACCUSED: Larry Garrow Jr.                                                                                 

 

AGE:  35

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Richford, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Matthew Rainville         

 

AGE:  37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 08, 2022 at approximately 0838 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks was advised of an incident that took place in Highgate, VT. The caller, Matthew Rainville, reported that his truck was taken at some point over the course of the evening. Investigation has revealed that Larry Garrow Jr. committed the crime of Grand Larceny. Garrow was located at Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on August 29, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE:  08/29/2023   

 

COURT:  Franklin County

 

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: N

 




Trooper Robert J. Van Woert 

Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks 

2777 St. George Rd 

Williston, VT, 05495 

Phone: 802-878-7111

Email: Robert.VanWoert@Vermont.gov 


You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more