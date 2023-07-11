St. Albans Barracks / Grand Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004530

TROOPER: Robert J. Van Woert

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 08/16/2022 at 0838 hours

LOCATION: 1415 Gore Rd, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

ACCUSED: Larry Garrow Jr.

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VICTIM: Matthew Rainville

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 08, 2022 at approximately 0838 hours the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks was advised of an incident that took place in Highgate, VT. The caller, Matthew Rainville, reported that his truck was taken at some point over the course of the evening. Investigation has revealed that Larry Garrow Jr. committed the crime of Grand Larceny. Garrow was located at Northwest State Correctional Facility where he was cited to appear before Franklin County Superior Court on August 29, 2023 at 0830 hours to answer for the charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 08/29/2023

COURT: Franklin County

LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N