Former University of California, San Diego Rowing Coach, Geoffrey Bond Is One Step Closer to Clearing His Name

Former University of California, San Diego Rowing Coach, Geoffrey Bond, Successfully Defeats an Anti-Slapp Motion in Wrongful Termination and Defamation Lawsuit
Former University of California, San Diego ("UCSD") Rowing Coach Geoffrey Bond ("Bond") has made a significant movement in the highly publicized legal battle against the Regents of the University of California, and Brenda Lilly and Brian Lilly, Sr. ("Lillys"), the Parents of a Former Student-Athlete UCSD Rower.
— Carney Shegerian
As background, the Lilly’s filed a wrongful death lawsuit in September 2021. As stated therein, they (very sadly) lost their son Brian to suicide in January 2021 after he struggled with his mental health during the onset of the pandemic. However, this lawsuit was brought not only against UCSD, but Bond personally.
In law and motion, it has been argued that these claims are farfetched and legally baseless, due to Bond not having meaningfully communicated with Brian Lilly for almost a year. In this litigation, it is also alleged that almost every claim against him is false.
Bond’s own lawsuit alleges that he was wrongfully terminated in January 2022, and that prior to this, the Lillys defamed Bond by knowingly spreading venomous and vicious lies about him to news media outlets that were then republished to the public at large between September and October 2021, devastating his reputation both generally and within his profession.
Of note, bringing claims against the Lillys was a decision not taken lightly. As both a father and a committed coach, Bond’s heart goes out to the Lilly family for the loss of their son – a young man that had his entire life ahead of him – a beyond tragic loss. However, that the Lillys lost their son does not give them the right to spread (what has been alleged to be) false statements through the press that malign Bond.
In response to an Anti-Slapp Motion filed by the Lillys – which sought to strike Bond’s claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress against them – Bond’s legal team filed an opposition, seeking to dispel any argument that the litigation or fair reporting privileges applied.
Yesterday, after being taken under submission, the Court denied the Lillys Anti-Slapp Motion, setting Bond one step closer to clearing his name.
Bond’s legal team, led by William Reed and Bryan Kirsh of Shegerian and Associates, remains committed to providing transparency and seeking justice in this high-profile case. As the media continues to closely follow the proceedings, Bond – previously left without a voice – strives to clear his name and restore his professional reputation amidst the intense scrutiny.
Carney Shegerian: “We are pleased with the Court’s decision to deny the motion and recognize the importance of Mr. Bond’s voice being heard. It reaffirms our belief in the power of justice and the right to be heard, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to seeking truth and accountability.”
Case # - 22CV018094
