Chinese blue and white porcelain vase blasts through estimate to realize $20,910 in Neue Auctions' June 24th online sale

The top lot of the auction was this gorgeous 17-inch-tall Chinese blue and white porcelain vase, probably early 20th century, that blasted through its $100-$300 estimate to finish at $20,910.

This beautiful pair of late 19th century Aesthetic Movement leaded glass windows, each one 80 inches by 23 ½ inches (glass, less frame) realized $7,995 against an estimate of $1,500-$2,500.

Early 20th century carved and painted carousel animals included this nicely restored, 69-inch-tall giraffe, attributed to Herschell-Spillman. It sold for $7,380. The estimate was $3,000-$5,000.

Pair of Satsuma vases, Roleau forms finely decorated with an imperial scene with various male and female figures in a palace setting, each vase 9 ¾ inches tall ($3,444, est. $1,000-$2,000).