Two expansion projects receive go ahead in Norwegian Sea
LONDON, UK, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Norwegian Sea projects led by Wintershall Dea Norge – a development plan for the Dvalin North gas field and a second-phase project in the Maria field – have been approved by the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.
A tieback to the Heidrun platform, which is operated by Equinor, will be used to connect Dvalin North via existing facilities in the Dvalin field. Drilling will take place on three production wells 10 km to the north of Dvalin, based on a subsea template.
Based on Wintershall estimates, Dvalin North has around 84 million boe in reserves. Operations are set to commence in H2 2026 alongside co-venturer and state-owned operator Petoro.
The second phase of the Maria project will involve the installation of a six-slot template to the south of the field. The original project provided infrastructure that will support the connection of the new template, which will include two producer wells and a water injector for pressure support. The three spare slots are being earmarked for the field’s potential future development.
It is expected that Phase 2 will increase Maria’s total reserves by around 22 million boe, while the Wintershall–Petoro partnership has also approved a fourth well to bring in a further 5 million boe.
Vedad Hadziavdic, Maria Phase 2 project manager at Wintershall Dea: “As a tieback to several fields in the area, this redevelopment will not only extend the lifetime of the Maria field but also has the potential to extend the lifetime of other Norwegian Sea assets.”
Maria entered into production in 2017, with a projected life-cycle to 2040.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
Shamir Atif
