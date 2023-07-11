Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,815 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Addresses Stolen SNAP Benefits

unnamed (14).jpg

Theft of SNAP benefits is punishable by federal and state law and can include imprisonment and financial penalties. If a recipient of SNAP benefits is convicted of benefit theft, penalties may also include being banned from participating in the SNAP program.

Through the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, DHHR can replace stolen EBT benefits due to card skimming, cloning or phishing, retroactive to October 1, 2022, and through September 30, 2024. Replacement benefits cannot exceed the actual amount stolen or the household’s benefit allotment amount for the two months immediately preceding the theft, whichever is lesser.

West Virginia residents who receive SNAP benefits and believe benefits have been stolen due to card skimming, cloning, or phishing, should contact their local DHHR office or contact the DHHR Customer Service Center at 1-877-716-1212 to file a claim. For a list of DHHR county offices and phone numbers, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/pages/field-offices

For more information on SNAP scams and tips to protect EBT cards and benefits, visit http://dhhr.wv.gov/ebt/pages/snap-scam-alerts.

You just read:

DHHR Addresses Stolen SNAP Benefits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more