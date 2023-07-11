A.G. Inmon Unveils Diligently Screaming: Ascension Rise In The Deep, an Epic Fantasy Adventure

"Embark on a journey of love, loss, and triumph in A.G. Inmon's Diligently Screaming: Ascension Rise In The Deep."

UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author A.G. Inmon announces the release of his latest fantasy fiction masterpiece, Diligently Screaming: Ascension Rise In The Deep . This enthralling tale takes readers on a journey through a land plagued by chaos and evil, where a few courageous individuals must confront their destiny and fight against formidable odds.In Diligently Screaming: Ascension Rise In The Deep, a dark power looms over the land, turning allies into enemies and striking fear into the hearts of its inhabitants. Luminous and Aurora, the protagonists, embark on a perilous quest to locate the fragments of the Legacy Stone and restore their sacred source of power. Their journey is fraught with danger, as they navigate treacherous terrains, face traps, encounter enemies, and grapple with the weight of their own choices.As the company travels through uncharted lands, readers will be captivated by a world filled with wild animals, magical creatures, and powerful mages. A.G. Inmon weaves a tale that delves into the depths of hope, wonder, love, and sacrifice, inviting readers to experience the riveting saga of struggle between good and evil.A.G. Inmon, a seasoned reader and devoted educator, brings his burning passion for fantasy fiction to life in Diligently Screaming: Ascension Rise In The Deep. With a five-star rating from Reader's Choice, Inmon's ability to craft compelling stories with a unique perspective is evident. Drawing from his own experiences and a vivid imagination, the author has created a richly layered narrative that resonates with readers on multiple levels.In addition to Diligently Screaming: Ascension Rise In The Deep, A.G. Inmon has authored other captivating books, including Diligently Screaming: A Mage Within , was published in 2018, and Diligently Screaming: Lights Last Hope, currently in publication. These works showcase Inmon's dedication to the genre and his commitment to delivering stories that leave a lasting impact on readers.Readers worldwide can now immerse themselves in the enchanting world of Diligently Screaming: Ascension Rise In The Deep. To learn more about A.G. Inmon and his works, visit their website.

