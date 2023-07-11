STIZE Medical Disinfectant passed the Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) standard specifications

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida Biotech, LLC is proud to announce that STIZE medical disinfectant EPA Registration number 100629-2 will be from now on used typically for disinfection of aircraft galleys, passenger service trays and drop-down table surfaces, and other hard surfaces which require disinfection, but usage is not limited to such applications. When used on surfaces which will come in direct contact with food, a potable water rinse may be required.

STIZE medical disinfectant may also be used for sanitizing hard surfaces in aircraft lavatories. (Ref: Disinfectant cleaner for aircraft interior, General Purpose liquid, Aerospace material specification, AMS1453, Rev A, issued 1995-03 reaffirmed 2004-02 and revised 2015-07, SAE International).

Here below we summarize the scope of each ASTM test that STIZE medical disinfectant successfully passed.

A) Flash Point (ASTM D56) at 60 and 140 min

Flash point measures the tendency of the specimen to form a flammable mixture with air under controlled laboratory conditions. It is only one of a number of properties that shall be considered in assessing the overall flammability hazard of a material. Flash point is used in shipping and safety regulations to define flammable and combustible materials.

B) Total Immersion Corrosion (ASTM F483) on Titanium

Many aircraft maintenance chemicals are used on components and structures which would be adversely affected by excessive dimensional change. This practice screens these chemicals to ensure compliance with specified weight change criteria.

This practice covers the determination of the corrosiveness of aircraft maintenance chemicals on aircraft metals with time under conditions of total immersion by a combination of weight change measurements and visual qualitative determination of change.

C) Sandwich Corrosion (ASTM F1110) including all the following 4 steps:

1. SAE-AMS-QQ-A-250/4, 2024-T3-Nonclad

2. SAE-AMS-QQ-A-250/5, 2024-T3-Alclad

3. SAE-AMS-QQ-A-250/12, 7075-T6-Nonclad

4. SAE-AMS-QQ-A-250/13, 7075-T6-Alclad

This test method defines the procedure for evaluating the corrosivity of aircraft maintenance chemicals, when present between faying surfaces (sandwich) of aluminum alloys commonly used for aircraft structures. This test method is intended to be used in the qualification and approval of compounds employed in aircraft maintenance operations.