Konica Minolta Debuts Powerful Cloud-based Scan Workflow Automation

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the launch of Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud, a new cloud service that offers powerful, fast and simple document processing that enables small to large-size businesses to advance their digital transformation.

Built from the ground up and based on the worldwide success of the company’s Dispatcher Phoenix offering, the new solution gives companies access to zero-footprint scan workflow automation with OCR processing in the cloud to help optimize the way users work, saving time and money.

Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud, a Konica Minolta-owned intellectual property, leverages more than 25 years of experience in designing and developing proven true cloud architectures and solutions. A key benefit is anywhere, anytime access due to no on-premises footprint. In addition, with its intuitive interface, users can quickly and easily scan, process and route to all of today’s popular cloud destinations including SharePoint Online, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Dropbox, Box, email and more.

“Different departments require different workflows, so Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud can be customized to provide a company with exactly what its users need,” said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. “Licensing is easily scalable, allowing the solution to grow alongside a business’s needs so that workflow automation, workforces and MFP fleets are always in perfect sync.”

Centralized management provides all essential personnel with the time-saving workflows they need on their Konica Minolta devices via an intuitive, web-based portal for Workflow, Device and User Management. Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud also features zonal OCR and data extraction to further streamline work processes. As an example, OCR can be set up to detect invoice numbers, addresses and dollar totals, pull that information out and export it to email or one of the cloud solutions the company connects to, such as DropBox, SharePoint Online and more.

“Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud provides customers with true cloud scan workflow automation,” said Manuel Couceiro, Vice President, Solutions Engineering Center, Konica Minolta. “There is no coding required with this new solution – it features a simple drag-and-drop workflow designer that allows users to create and deploy automated workflows in seconds. There’s no hosting, no on-premises infrastructure, and no IT services are needed. It’s all included in the service. And of course we built Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud to exceed rigorous security standards established by HIPAA, GDPR and more.”

Dispatcher ScanTrip Cloud is designed to work for small offices up to Fortune 1000 companies, and is easy to onboard and use. A selection of preconfigured workflows is included with every tenant, as well as access to a growing online library of advanced workflows. In addition to setting up their core scanning workflows, users can also use the dynamic renaming feature right at the MFP panel. And with the dynamic and direct connectors to popular cloud services, companies can be sure documents are saved correctly and available instantly to the employees that need them.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

