Theta Retail and DemandLink Unite to Form Skulicity: A New Era in Retail Forecasting and Analytics
EINPresswire.com/ -- Theta Retail, a leading forecasting and retail analytics solutions provider, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as Skulicity. This exciting development comes from the successful merger between Theta Retail and DemandLink earlier this year.
The merger between Theta Retail and DemandLink brought together two industry leaders, combining their strengths and expertise to create a more comprehensive solution for retailers and suppliers. This rebranding of Skulicity represents the culmination of the integration process and the emergence of a unified entity committed to empowering customers with advanced forecasting and analytics capabilities.
Skulicity will continue to build upon the legacy and reputation of both Theta Retail and DemandLink, leveraging their combined experience to provide cutting-edge solutions that address the evolving needs of the retail industry. By uniting under a new brand identity, the company aims to establish a new and distinctive presence while reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers.
"We are delighted to announce our rebranding as Skulicity, marking a significant milestone in our company's history," said Christina Holmes, Co-Founder. "This new brand identity represents our shared vision, innovative spirit, and dedication to transforming the retail landscape. By consolidating the strengths and resources of Theta Retail and DemandLink, Skulicity is poised to bring even greater value and insights to our customers."
Kathryn Cram, Director of Strategic Account Management, “We are thrilled to provide our customers with a unified platform that combines best-in-class technical resources and industry experience. By offering a comprehensive suite of BI tools and user-friendly functionality, we empower our customers to work more efficiently and help them win with their retailers."
Skulicity will continue to provide its comprehensive suite of forecasting and retail analytics solutions, enabling retailers to make data-driven decisions, optimize their operations, and drive growth. The company's commitment to innovation, customer-centric approach, and unwavering focus on delivering tangible results remain unchanged.
As part of the rebranding process, Skulicity has launched a new website, skulicity.com, where visitors can explore the company's enhanced offerings and learn more about its solutions. The website also features a new logo and visual identity that embodies Skulicity's forward-thinking mindset and commitment to excellence.
The rebranding will be officially unveiled on 7-14-2023 through various channels, including the Skulicity website and social media platforms. Customers, partners, and industry stakeholders are invited to join Skulicity in celebrating this exciting milestone and to continue their journey with the new unified brand.
About Skulicity
Skulicity is a leading provider of forecasting and retail analytics solutions, empowering retailers to make data-driven decisions and achieve operational excellence. By combining the strengths of Theta Retail and DemandLink, Skulicity delivers innovative and comprehensive solutions that enable retailers to optimize performance, increase profitability, and stay ahead in a rapidly changing marketplace.
For more information about Skulicity, please visit skulicity.com or contact solutions@skulicity.com.
