Senator Bobby Powell’s County Commission Campaign Raises More Than $60,000 in First Month Since Filing
Successful Fundraising Milestone Reflects the Community’s Trust in Powell to Address Community IssuesPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida State Senator Bobby Powell, a trusted leader and longtime advocate for community initiatives, announces a successful fundraising milestone in his campaign for Palm Beach County Commission, District 7. In the month of June alone, the campaign raised an impressive $61,260, surpassing their fundraising goals only 25 days since filing to run.
Senator Powell's campaign has earned support from a broad coalition of individuals and organizations, including more than 60 endorsements from elected officials and community leaders. The campaign's fundraising success reflects the strong commitment and trust the community has in Senator Powell and their support for him to lead the Palm Beach County Commission.
With a proven track record of accomplishments, Senator Powell has been instrumental in passing legislation to increase housing options for our most vulnerable residents. During his time as a state legislator, Powell secured millions of dollars for projects in Palm Beach County.
Senator Powell's campaign is centered around addressing issues critical to Palm Beach County, including the lack of workforce and affordable housing, job creation, public safety, support for small businesses, growth management, and environmental protection, especially of our drinking water. His extensive experience and strong relationships uniquely position him to be a forceful voice for District 7.
Reflecting on the campaign's achievements, Senator Powell stated, "Thanks to the broad coalition of supporters standing with us, we have surpassed our fundraising goals in record time. I am humbled by those who pitched in to help propel our movement forward. With more than 60 endorsements and counting and significant funds raised, it's clear we are running a winning campaign that focuses on the issues that actually matter to voters. I am committed to working hard and ensuring District 7 has a voice they can trust to show up and fight for them. Thank you!"
As a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County, Bobby Powell Jr. has dedicated his life to giving back to his community. With his extensive experience in the Florida Senate, where he successfully brought back over $103 million in appropriations to improve the quality of life for residents and business owners, Senator Powell has consistently advocated for common-sense gun safety reforms, health care, criminal justice reform, and raising the state's minimum wage.
In addition to his legislative work, Senator Powell actively participates in various community organizations, serving on the Board of Directors of the Urban League's New Urban Development Corporation, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coordinating Committee, and as the incoming President of the Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials. He has also volunteered his time on the Advisory Board of the Salvation Army NW Community Center, the Leadership Palm Beach County Alumni Relations Board, and the Riviera Beach Library Advisory Board.
The election for County Commission District 7 will be held in August of 2024. With a growing coalition of support and a track record of accomplishments, Bobby Powell’s campaign is well-positioned for success.
Senator Bobby Powell lives in West Palm Beach and is married to Whitney Powell, Esq and they have one child. He holds a Master’s of Science in Urban & Regional Planning from Florida State University and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism (public relations) from Florida A&M University.
Join Bobby Powell’s campaign at www.VoteBobbyPowell.com.
Jonathan Cooper
Bobby Powell Campaign
email us here