Artees Empowers Schools to Create Unique Spiritwear with Innovative T-Shirt Design Studio
Artees revolutionizes spiritwear creation with their Design Studio, empowering schools to showcase their unique identity through custom apparel.
Artees' Design Studio is all about making the design process easy, enjoyable, and highly personalizable. We hope that schools can create spiritwear that truly represents them.”MIAMI, FL, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Artees, Miami's premier custom shirt design and print company, is thrilled to share practical advice on creating spiritwear using pre-designed logos or your own artwork through their innovative t-shirt Design Studio. With this intuitive tool, schools can craft unique spiritwear that truly embodies their identity and values.
— Ray Patel, owner of Artees
Artees recognizes the importance of individuality and empowerment in design, hence, the tips provided cater to users of all levels of design proficiency:
1. Start with High-Quality Artwork - If you're importing your own artwork, start with high-resolution images. Low-resolution images may look fine on screen, but they can result in a poor print quality. Artees' Design Studio supports various file formats including JPG, PNG, SVG, and PDF for best results.
2. Leverage Pre-Designed Logos - If you don't have a design ready or want a quick solution, browse through Artees' vast library of pre-designed logos. From academic to athletic themes, there's something for every school's spiritwear needs.
3. Consider Shirt Colors - Ensure your design stands out against the shirt color. If your design has light colors, it might not show up on a light-colored shirt, and vice versa.
4. Use the Right Fonts - Artees' Design Studio offers a range of fonts to choose from. Opt for fonts that are easily readable and represent your school's character. Keep in mind the font size when considering the legibility.
5. Sizing and Placement - Play around with the sizing and placement of your design. Whether you prefer a large logo at the center or a small one at the corner, Artees' Design Studio allows you to visualize the final look.
6. Take Advantage of the Design Studio's Tools - Use the tools available in the Design Studio, like layering, rotating, and transparency, to add a professional touch to your design.
7. Preview and Save - Take advantage of the preview function to ensure everything looks perfect. You can also save your design and revisit it later if you need more time to finalize.
"Artees' Design Studio is all about making the design process easy, enjoyable, and highly personalizable," says Ray Patel, owner of Artees. "We hope that with these tips, schools can create spiritwear that truly represents them and can be worn with immense pride."
At Artees, we offer an extensive selection of spiritwear options that cater to all types of needs and preferences. Our range of t-shirts for screenprinting in Miami spans from classic to modern styles in a variety of materials, colors, and sizes, ensuring there is something for every student, staff member, or parent.
In addition to T-shirts, we offer a diverse range of other apparel, including polo shirts that are perfect for a more formal school event or faculty attire. Recognizing the importance of sports and physical activities in school life, we provide a range of wicking apparel for sports and performance.
These garments are crafted from special fabric designed to pull moisture away from the skin, making them perfect for athletic events or physical education classes. With Artees, schools can rest assured that they are choosing from among the highest quality, most stylish, and most comfortable options for their spiritwear needs.
Artees invites you to bring your school's spirit to life in the most unique and personalized way possible. Don't miss the chance to create spiritwear that truly resonates with your community. Visit www.artees.com today and explore our state-of-the-art Design Studio.
Choose from our extensive collection of pre-designed logos or upload your own artwork to get started on your spiritwear journey. Step into the world of creative freedom, high-quality printing, and impeccable customer service with Artees. Create something to remember – your journey to unforgettable spiritwear begins with Artees! We offer fast screenprinting on t-shirts in Miami with fast turnaround times and shipping.
Ray Patel
Artees Corp.
+1 305-477-1002
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram