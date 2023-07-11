Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,151 in the last 365 days.

Unwind and Rejuvenate with Fine Wine and Pampering at Tideline Center's Women, Wine & Wellness Event

LAKE SUCCESS, NY, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- – Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics is excited to announce its upcoming event, Women, Wine & Wellness: From the Inside Out, on July 20th, 2023 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Join them for a fun and educational evening with wine, champagne, & appetizers! Connect with a community of women physicians and wellness professionals to learn about healthy lifestyle, wellness, and sexual health.

This captivating event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the diverse range of services and procedures offered at Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics. The event will cover a range of topics including healthy lifestyle and libido, understanding hormone deficiency, physical health and sexual well-being, and understanding pelvic pain. Their speakers include Tideline Physicians Dr. Sarah Girardi, Dr. Toby Handler, Dr. Michele Powers along with Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed from Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine, and Lauren Brenner, founder of PowerBox 360.

Event Highlights:

Special Event Promos: Take advantage of exclusive promotions and offers available only during the event.

Grand Prize Raffles: Every attendee will receive a raffle ticket upon entry.

Each Attendee will receive $100 toward Tideline services!

Refreshments and More: Enjoy delectable refreshments throughout the evening, adding a touch of culinary delight to the experience.

In the spirit of sharing this remarkable event, Tideline encourages attendees to bring a friend along.

Event Details:

Date: July 20th, 2023
Time: 5:00pm to 7:00pm
Location: Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, 3111 New Hyde Park Rd, Lake Success, NY, United States, 11042

Join Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate the pursuit of beauty, health, and wellness.

RSVP by July 14th by clicking this link: https://tidelinehealthpatients.com/info--rsvp-page

For media inquiries, please contact:
Colleen McGrath
info@tidelinehealth.net
(516) 833-1301

About Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics

Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics is a team of physicians who provide outstanding care for feminine health issues. They pride themselves on their understanding and discreet bedside manner to ensure that each of their patients is comfortable and satisfied with their care.

Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics
Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics
+1 516-833-1301
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

You just read:

Unwind and Rejuvenate with Fine Wine and Pampering at Tideline Center's Women, Wine & Wellness Event

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more