Unwind and Rejuvenate with Fine Wine and Pampering at Tideline Center's Women, Wine & Wellness Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- – Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics is excited to announce its upcoming event, Women, Wine & Wellness: From the Inside Out, on July 20th, 2023 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Join them for a fun and educational evening with wine, champagne, & appetizers! Connect with a community of women physicians and wellness professionals to learn about healthy lifestyle, wellness, and sexual health.
This captivating event will provide a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the diverse range of services and procedures offered at Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics. The event will cover a range of topics including healthy lifestyle and libido, understanding hormone deficiency, physical health and sexual well-being, and understanding pelvic pain. Their speakers include Tideline Physicians Dr. Sarah Girardi, Dr. Toby Handler, Dr. Michele Powers along with Dr. Tayyaba Ahmed from Pelvic Rehabilitation Medicine, and Lauren Brenner, founder of PowerBox 360.
Event Highlights:
Special Event Promos: Take advantage of exclusive promotions and offers available only during the event.
Grand Prize Raffles: Every attendee will receive a raffle ticket upon entry.
Each Attendee will receive $100 toward Tideline services!
Refreshments and More: Enjoy delectable refreshments throughout the evening, adding a touch of culinary delight to the experience.
In the spirit of sharing this remarkable event, Tideline encourages attendees to bring a friend along.
Event Details:
Date: July 20th, 2023
Time: 5:00pm to 7:00pm
Location: Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics, 3111 New Hyde Park Rd, Lake Success, NY, United States, 11042
Join Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics for an unforgettable evening as we celebrate the pursuit of beauty, health, and wellness.
RSVP by July 14th by clicking this link: https://tidelinehealthpatients.com/info--rsvp-page
For media inquiries, please contact:
Colleen McGrath
info@tidelinehealth.net
(516) 833-1301
About Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics
Tideline Center for Health & Aesthetics is a team of physicians who provide outstanding care for feminine health issues. They pride themselves on their understanding and discreet bedside manner to ensure that each of their patients is comfortable and satisfied with their care.
