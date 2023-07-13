LiquiDonate Named Among Top 100 Innovators Shaping Future of Brand-to-Consumer
Nominees set for formal acknowledgment at The Lead Innovation Summit in NYC on July 13NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LiquiDonate, a San Francisco-based start-up pioneering climate-tech solutions for retailers, is thrilled to announce its inclusion in the Leading 100 List for 2023. The Leading 100 List recognizes innovative technology start-ups that are transforming the brand-to-consumer business model and providing value to brands and retailers.
The Leading 100 List employs a rigorous methodology in its selection process, including the following criteria: innovation, business impact, commercialization and customers, teams and experience, competition, media buzz, and investor value creation. Recognized start-ups are identified as pioneers solving business problems to power growth and help brands deliver on customer expectations.
LiquiDonate's proprietary technology allows companies to seamlessly donate returns and surplus inventory to nonprofits, thus mitigating waste and supporting local communities. The recognition stands as a testament to LiquiDonate's commitment to its mission of transforming the end-of-life outcomes for retail products while creating sustainable solutions for retail returns.
"LiquiDonate is honored to be recognized among such prestigious technology innovators," said Disney “Diz” Petit, LiquiDonate's Co-Founder and CEO. "Our inclusion in the Leading 100 List underscores our commitment to delivering a transformative solution that promotes sustainability, supports local communities, and provides substantial value to our partners. Our team is driven to foster a greener future through technology, and this recognition fuels our continued drive towards our mission."
Founded in 2021 by two ex-Postmates employees, LiquiDonate’s proprietary Donation as a Service scalable API and matching algorithm are built to handle millions of donated items from enterprise retailers and instantaneously match them with local nonprofits. The start-up closed a $2.25 million seed funding round led by Uncork Capital in 2022. Furthering its commitment to social responsibility, LiquiDonate is a proud member of Pledge 1%, devoting 1% of its time, product, profit, and equity to nonprofits globally. The start-up also holds certification as a California Green Business Partner, showcasing its dedication to both environmental and community support.
LiquiDonate will be honored alongside other industry innovators at The Lead Innovation Summit in New York City on July 13th at 2pm. The Summit serves as a flagship event for the entire fashion, beauty, home, consumer, and retail innovation community.
LiquiDonate is the climate-tech solution for retailers, businesses, and brands to donate excess inventory to local nonprofits seamlessly. By partnering with LiquiDonate, companies can reduce waste and support their local communities while improving brand reputation and receiving tax benefits. With a proven track record and an ex-Postmates team leading the way, LiquiDonate is a reliable and effective partner to improve end-of-life outcomes for retail products.
