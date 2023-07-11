Indemn Successfully Implements Joshu Platform for Policy Management and Distribution

Expanding beyond wedding insurance products, Indemn is revolutionizing the event insurance buying process by introducing conversational AI to improve the user experience

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshu , the platform to build, distribute, and grow digital insurance products, is pleased to announce Indemn , provider of conversational artificial intelligence (AI)-based insurance buying experiences, successfully implemented components of the Joshu Platform to power policy management and distribution for the company's wedding and event insurance products.



Indemn has transformed the way wedding insurance is offered and sold through an experience exclusively serviced by machine learning-powered chatbots and conversational AI. Leveraging the power of the Joshu Platform, Indemn is able to provide a digital first, policy buying experience complete with extensive self-service capabilities.

“Indemn built the first fully conversational, digital native, insurance platform for wedding insurance,” said Kyle Geoghan , co-founder and CEO of Indemn. “Joshu’s flexible policy management solution can be rapidly configured by our insurance team, and it has been an important foundation as we transition from a semi-manual back-office operation to a more intuitive, automated experience for our team and customers. Joshu has enabled us to quickly expand into additional product lines for corporate and special event insurance.”

Packed with features for accelerating product development, configuration, and distribution, the Joshu Platform supports the full insurance product and policy lifecycle. Founded by technology experts experienced in selling insurance online, the Joshu Platform helps insurance product owners, like Indemn, configure, launch, and manage products without coding.

“The Indemn team is highly technical and has been very savvy about their go-to market strategy,” said Roy Mill , CEO and co-founder of Joshu. “We are excited that the Joshu Platform has helped the innovative, execution driven Indemn team expand beyond wedding insurance into other special event offerings and harness digital distribution for maximum growth.”

About Indemn

Indemn is on a mission to create self-serve insurance experiences that people love to use. Indemn built the first fully conversational native insurance platform to make the whole process of learning about and purchasing coverage a breeze and empowers users with machine learning powered chatbots that can answer questions, generate customizable quotes, and execute service requests instantly. For more information about Indemn and its expanding portfolio of insurance offerings, please visit www.indemn.ai .

About Joshu

Joshu empowers insurers to launch online distribution channels quickly and independently. With Joshu, insurance professionals can set up their products and launch user-friendly portals, with less IT dependence. Founded by technology experts and insurance veterans, Joshu was designed to give insurance professionals the tools they need to harness digital distribution and go-to-market faster. Joshu is backed by top investors, Blumberg Capital, Engineering Capital, Correlation Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, and Sure Ventures. Learn more at joshuins.com .

