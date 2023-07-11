Three Namibians Can Win The Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant 2023

Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant Meet The Winners of Diamonds Do Good Grant® Which Country Will Win the Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant 2023?

Three Namibian entrepreneurs are Finalists for Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant. Learn more about them. The winners are announced this week.

The winners of the Diamonds Do Good® Entrepreneurship Grant exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change.” — Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- United People Global is pleased to highlight three remarkable Namibian entrepreneurs who are among 20 Finalists for the prestigious Diamonds Do Good Entrepreneurship Grant . With 20 Finalists from 6 countries, the winners are set to be announced on 12 July 2023. The First Lady of The Republic of Botswana is expected to congratulate the 2023 winners, which is pertinent as Botswana as a nation is a testament to the fact that diamonds do good.The Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant is known for supporting outstanding entrepreneurs. The grant provides financial support ranging from $5,000 up to $20,000, enabling the winners to scale their businesses and amplify their positive impact on society. As part of the design and the impact of the Grant, the Finalists go through a development process that includes completing the UPG Biashara Learning Journey through which they acquire new skills and sharpen existing ones. After the Grant, they also benefit from the UPG Biashara Action Journey that includes, ongoing exposure, skills acquisition, mentorship and more."The winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship and the power of innovative ideas to create positive change. They have demonstrated exceptional dedication, creativity, and a deep commitment to entrepreneurship," said Nancy Orem Lyman, Executive Director, Diamonds Do Good.The Three Finalists are come from diverse backgrounds and they are UPG Biashara Entrepreneurs. They each demonstrated exceptional vision, creativity and unwavering determination. And their qualities have made them exceptional candidates for the prestigious Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. They are:Loide Dawid created the K-12plus App, revolutionizing everyday app usage. They are also developing a Health Management App in Botswana, prioritizing patient privacy and convenience. The app offers encrypted medical records, seamless appointment booking, and reminders. Virtual teaching robots provide personalized learning experiences, while school automation streamlines educational processes. Metaverse XR creates immersive learning environments through virtual world platforms.Ayesha Tjiueza is the owner of Kanuma Trading Enterprises, originally focused on providing beauty products using natural Namibian indigenous ingredients. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the business shifted its focus to health products. They introduced Moringa leaf-based products, including fresh leaves, tea, tablets, and food seasoning, to meet the market demand for natural immune system boosters. The products are currently available locally, with global interest expressed through social media platforms.Eddy Ngonga is the owner of Betterpack Manufacturing, a company specializing in high-quality, eco-friendly plastic pavers and tiles. Their target customers include small businesses, homeowners, and contractors in the local area. They aim to refine their product and marketing strategies by gathering feedback from initial customers and ensuring customer satisfaction. Betterpack Manufacturing focuses on meeting the needs of local construction projects and aims to expand their customer base within neighboring regions and eventually nationwide.This year the 20 Finalists come from 6 countries: Botswana, India, Namibia, Sierra Leone, South Africa and Tanzania. Which countries will be represented among the winners? And which country will win the grand prize? In 2022 the honour of the grand prize went to Botswana with UPG Biashara Entrepreneur Mirriam Margret Mothibe of I99 Farms securing USD 20,000.In 2023 each of the 20 Finalists has demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to reach the final stage of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant. Their businesses represent diverse industries including: agriculture, education, electronics, energy, environment / nature, events, health and health care, jewelry, manufacturing, marketing, real estate and more. And their creative approaches to business solutions as well as their dedication has propelled them forward as outstanding contenders for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2023.Here are the Finalists representing 6 countries, they are also visible on this brief video: https://youtu.be/91EiXkKgVnw What has happened so far? The 20 finalists advanced to the ultimate stage of the process: a "Shark Tank" format. This entailed presenting to an experienced panel, in front of a live audience. During these sessions, the UPG Biashara entrepreneurs showcased their ideas, businesses, and distinct value propositions. Now the next step is the announcement of the winners and with 10 winners expected, the Finalists have a chance of winning that is about 50%.When is the announcement? The announcement of the winners takes place on 12 July 2023 from 3:30pm to 5pm CEST (9:30am to 11am EST). And it is possible for those passionate about entrepreneurship to witness the announcement of the winners of the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant 2023. While places last, those interested can RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgbiashara-events-RSVP . The event brings together people passionate about entrepreneurship including industry leaders, investors, and supporters who are eager to witness the next generation of entrepreneurial success stories.And so who will win? “The Finalists for the Diamonds Do GoodEntrepreneurship Grant are outstanding and each of them is a winner! Once the announcement is made, we will be happy and sad at the same time. And we will remain united in the understanding that when any of them wins, then we are all winning. I invite you to keep an eye on all of these entrepreneurs,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President, United People Global.About Diamonds Do Good: A not-for-profit organization inspired in 2006 by Nelson Mandela to tell the world about the positive impact of diamonds in Southern Africa. Presently, its primary objective is to initiate significant transformations within natural diamond communities worldwide and to effectively share these impactful narratives. https://www.diamondsdogood.com About UPG Biashara: UPG Biashara is an initiative that supports entrepreneurs in their journey to turn ideas into businesses. This includes growing and strengthening existing enterprises. UPG Biashara provides training, mentorship, financial support and more.United People Global is a community that encourages and enables people to participate in making the world a better place.Note to EditorsSocial media hashtags: #DiamondsDoGoodGrant #UPGBiasharaLearn more about the Diamonds Do GoodGrant: https://upglive.org/DDG-Grant Learn more about the Diamonds Do GoodLearn more about UPG Biashara: https://upglive.org/UPGBiashara Learn more about United People Global https://unitedpeople.global/about-us Join UPG: https://unitedpeople.global/join Join UPG Media Community: https://unitedpeople.global/nominations/journalists-nomination Follow UPG on social media: @unitedpeopleglobal or on Twitter: @unitedpeople36

Celebrating 20 Finalists of the #DiamondsDoGoodGrant 2023 - #UPGBiashara