Horseware Ireland Unveils New Online Store for Europe

Horseware Ireland launches its new eCommerce website, bringing premium equestrian products to a wider audience with easy access and excellent customer service.

Our online shop is now live, please share the word with your equestrian friends. We would love to get feedback directly from our customers all over the world.” — Ciarán Quilty, Ecommerce & Digital Director

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Top Equine Brand Goes Online to European Consumers for the First Time

Horseware Ireland, the world's leading brand of multi award-winning equestrian and pet products, proudly announces the launch of its new European online store, designed to revolutionize the equestrian shopping experience for consumers across the continent.

Horseware Ireland's new online store aims to bring the equine brand's unparalleled selection of high-quality products, including horse rugs, therapies, leather, and accessories, to a wider audience, all available at the click of a button and accessible across all devices.

Since its establishment in 1985, Horseware Ireland has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and a deep-rooted passion for horses, making it the go-to brand for equestrian enthusiasts worldwide. The new online store showcases the company's full range of products, simplifying the process for customers to find and purchase the items they need for their horses and pets.

Horseware Ireland's commitment to quality extends beyond its products to its customer service, ensuring that every shopping experience is seamless and enjoyable. The new online platform has an easy-to-use design, making it effortless for customers to browse products, read reviews, and get personalized product recommendations. Additionally, the company's dedicated customer support team is available to help shoppers with any questions or concerns.

The launch of the new online store is more than just a business development for Horseware Ireland; it's a celebration of the brand's love for horses and the equestrian community. Horseware Ireland's team of equine apparel experts continuously works to develop innovative solutions that cater to the needs of both horse and rider. The new online store launch makes it possible for even more people to enjoy the benefits of their high-quality equine products.

Ciarán Quilty, Ecommerce & Digital Director at Horseware Ireland, expressed his excitement about the new online store, stating, "For years, our loyal customers have been asking to buy our wonderful products directly from us at Horseware Ireland. Now, consumers can purchase their favorite Horseware Products across the Rambo, Rhino, Amigo, Micklem, and Ice Vibe Ranges directly to their stable door. Over time, we plan to keep adding to the product ranges underpinned by innovation, quality, and excellence. Our online shop is now live; please share the word with your equestrian friends. We would love to get feedback directly from our customers all over the world."

About Horseware Ireland:

Horseware Ireland is the world's leading brand of multi award-winning equestrian and pet products, renowned for its high-quality rugs, therapies, leather, and accessories. With a deep-rooted love for horses, Horseware Ireland is committed to providing the equestrian community with innovative solutions designed to improve the lives of both horse and rider.

For more information and to browse the seamless new online shopping experience for yourself, please visit: www.horseware.com

Premium Horse Products Delivered to Your Stable Door