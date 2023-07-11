The Michigan Department of Corrections has developed a mentoring program for returning citizens (both males and females) to help them achieve success during their parole period.

The MDOC actively and continuously seeks volunteer peer mentors (those who have experienced incarceration and reentry) and non-peer mentors to assist returning citizens in reacclimating back to society, setting and achieving goals and better outcomes.

If you have an interest in participating in the Walk a Mile mentoring program as a volunteer mentor, please contact the MDOC Mentor Coordinator, Tony Mills, via email or by calling 517-230-2670.