Careficient Named One of the 10 Best Technology Solution Providers of 2023

Careficient named one of 10 Best Technology Solutions of 2023 by Industry Tech Outlook Magazine

Innovative Solutions That Begin with Care

STUART, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Careficient Inc., a leading provider of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) solutions for home health, hospice, and home care, today announced that they have been named one of the 10 Best Technology Solution Providers in 2023 by Industry Tech Outlook Magazine.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized as a technology innovator in the healthcare industry and are honored to be named among other leaders in their respective industries. We are dedicated to offering solutions that help agencies provide the highest standard of care in the home with an approach that centers around our customers, compliance, and efficiency.” Stated Careficient President, Brad Caldwell

Industry Tech Outlook is an online publication that highlights technology that helps C-level executives make better decisions by sharing knowledge and expertise in industries that rely on technology to efficiently operate and grow their business.

“We want our customers to focus on running a financially sound business so they can deliver the best patient care. Our team is always accessible to our customers because we understand that someone’s loved one is dependent on the services they provide,” Gene Creach, Careficient CEO remarked. The company takes a ‘customer for life’ approach and believes that if they don’t care for their customers, someone else will.
Careficient embraces a continuous improvement mentality within the organization and will focus future development on enhancing mobile, reporting and analytics that provide actionable data, interoperability between systems and will expand its RCM (Revenue Cycle Management) services division.

Read the full article:
Industry Tech Outlook Magazine
https://industry-techoutlook.com/magazine/10-Best-Technology-Solution-Providers-Of-2023/

# # #

About Careficient
Careficient is a CHAP & ACHC certified EMR software solution for home health, hospice and home care developed to create agency-wide efficiencies across operations. Careficient helps agencies streamline processes and accelerate growth with compliance-first solutions that seamlessly scale to any size business.

Careficient Named One of the 10 Best Technology Solution Providers of 2023

