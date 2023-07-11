The 2023 Thai Specialty Coffee Awards Highlights World-Class Coffee Quality From Thailand and the Vibrancy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand (SCATH) is pleased to announce the success of the 2023 Thai Specialty Coffee Awards, the oldest and one of the most respected green coffee bean competitions in Thailand. This year marks the 9th year of the competition, which is entirely driven by the private sector, showcasing the dedication and expertise of farmers and processors in the Thai specialty coffee industry.
A total of 268 coffee samples were submitted by 210 talented farmers and processors for the 2023 Thai Specialty Coffee Awards. The competition showcased a diverse range of coffee processing techniques, with 94 samples representing the washed process, 75 samples the honey process, and 99 samples the natural process. The competition was divided into three categories: Washed, Honey, and Natural, highlighting the distinct flavors and characteristics of each process. Furthermore, more than 30-percent of the individuals who submitted the samples for the competition are women and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Among the participants, Chiang Rai Province led the way with 102 farmers and processors, followed by Chiang Mai Province with 58, and Nan Province with 22. The entrants ranged in age, with the youngest being 18 and the oldest 73. The average age of farmers and processors is 37. This demonstrates the inclusive nature of the competition, where coffee enthusiasts of all generations have the opportunity to showcase their talent and contribute to the growth of the specialty coffee industry in Thailand.
SCATH awarded 53 exceptional coffees with scores of 85.00 and above, recognizing their outstanding quality and craftsmanship. Notably, three coffees scored an impressive 90-plus, exemplifying the high standards achieved by Thai coffee producers. The auction, which attracted 47 bidders, saw all winning bids from coffee companies based in Thailand, underlining the strength and potential of the local industry. The total value generated for the auction was over THB 3.27 Million (~USD 93,500).
Mr. Wichai “Kluay” Kamnerdmongkol from Nan Province achieved the highest bid of THB 10,010 per kilogram (~USD 295 per kilogram) for his remarkable washed process coffee. This auction success not only reflects the exceptional quality of Thai specialty coffees but also the recognition and value they receive in the specialty coffee marketplace.
Head Judge Danny Pang expressed his enthusiasm for Thailand's specialty coffee industry, stating, “the coffee quality in Thailand continues to impress and surpass itself year on year. This year adds to
my confidence in the future development of Thailand as a specialty coffee growing country." Pang highlighted the supportive and vibrant ecosystem within the country, offering great promise for the growth and success of Thai coffee farmers and processors.
Nutrada Kunavivattananon, President of the Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand, emphasized the competition's goal to provide valuable feedback to farmers and processors while highlighting the world-class coffees that Thailand has to offer. The Thai Specialty Coffee Awards play a crucial role in fostering the growth and recognition of the country's specialty coffee industry.
In addition to being offered by auction winners, these award-winning coffees will be available for tasting at the 2023 Thailand Coffee Fest, held from July 13-16. This annual coffee trade show, organized by SCATH and the Cloud, attracts over 70,000 attendees, making it the largest coffee trade show in ASEAN. It provides an excellent platform to showcase the extraordinary flavors and profiles of Thai specialty coffees to a diverse and international audience.
The Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand commends over 75 volunteers, including sensory judges, green graders, and roasters for organizing this year’s Thai Specialty Coffee Awards. Their hard work, passion, and commitment to excellence in the specialty coffee industry made the event possible. The Thai Specialty Coffee Awards continue to elevate the standard of coffee production in Thailand, driving innovation and propelling the industry forward (For pictures of the event, please visit: https://bit.ly/tsca2023pictures)
For media inquiries, please contact:
Korn Sanguankaew
Vice President
korn@rootsbkk.com
About SCATH:
The Specialty Coffee Association of Thailand (SCATH) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the specialty coffee industry in Thailand, on both ends of the supply chain. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and education, SCATH aims to support coffee professionals, enhance consumer awareness, and foster a vibrant and inclusive coffee community in Thailand. SCATH runs two annual coffee events, Thailand Coffee Fest and Thai Specialty Coffee Awards, along with provisions of educational opportunities on specialty coffee around the country. For more information, please visit [https://www.facebook.com/sca.thailand]
