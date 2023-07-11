Check it off your summer bucket list and become a Florida Friendly Angler today!

Become a Florida Friendly Angler today through this FREE online course perfect for anyone who enjoys saltwater fishing and wants to learn more about what they can do to help conserve Florida’s marine resources. Designed for both new and seasoned anglers wanting to up their game, the course includes videos, narrated slides and interactive quizzes that teach skills and practices to help ensure fishing opportunities for the future.

In just under two hours, you can become a certified Friendly Florida Angler regardless of previous experience.

“Since I’m relatively inexperienced, I thought this would be a great way to learn the practical aspects of sustainable fishing so that I can fish sustainably and educate others whether I am fishing for work or for fun,” said Sarah, a course participant.

Not only is this course a great way for new anglers to become more familiar with fishing but it is also beneficial for anglers unfamiliar with Florida waters.

“Being from Indiana, I wanted to make sure that I am educated on different species of fish that I might catch, both for their safety and mine. I found this course really helpful,” stated Tyler, a course participant.

The course is comprised of three modules that cover environmental ethics, best fishing practices and fisheries management, which are essential for any angler who wants to protect fisheries and the environment. These modules can be accessed any time after registration and, upon completion of the course, you will receive an electronic certificate and a commemorative weatherproof Florida Friendly Angler decal that will be mailed to you by providing your contact information.

Florida Friendly Angler was created through the partnership of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), UF/IFAS Extension and Florida Sea Grant. Register at FLfriendlyangler.com and share your achievement with friends on social media using the tag #FloridaFriendlyAngler!

For more information on the Florida Friendly Angler program, visit FlSeagrant.org.