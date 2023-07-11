CLASSIC JACK SIGN WITH TOUGH LUCK MUSIC
EINPresswire.com/ -- Metalcore/post-hardcore band Classic Jack has announced they have signed with Tough Luck Music, a record label focused on empowering artists. The band whose music embodies raw, gritty emotion will be releasing a single on July 17th, which will be their first release on the label.
"The music industry is constantly evolving, and we believe that our approach to supporting artists will help them to succeed in this ever-changing landscape." - Matthew Tybor, founder of Tough Luck Music
Tough Luck Music: A Record Label for Artists, by Artists
https://www.toughluckmusic.com/
https://youtu.be/--3nb9ufPJg
About Classic Jack:
Salt Lake City metalcore/post-hardcore band Classic Jack embodies the raw, gritty emotion they feel is missing from hard rock music today giving them a post-hardcore edge. Harsh vocals pierce like daggers while their brutal signature sound is unapologetic.
About Tough Luck Music:
Tough Luck Music is dedicated to supporting artists and their creative vision. With a focus on empowering artists, the label aims to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience.
The label's new approach to the music industry is set to be a game-changer. Offering a range of services to support artists from distribution, merchandise production, playlisting, mixing and mastering, and much more. Tough Luck Music is committed to providing each artist a unique and personalized experience.
Connect with Classic Jack at the links below:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0GfqvPCcAF38BA6m53flUi
https://youtube.com/@ClassicJack
https://instagram.com/classicjackofficial
https://www.facebook.com/classicjackofficial
https://solo.to/classicjack
Connect with Tough Luck Music at the links below:
https://www.toughluckmusic.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@ToughLuckMusic
https://instagram.com/toughluckmusic
https://www.facebook.com/leavenothingtoluck
Attic Echo
Tiffany Frybarger | Owner and Publicist
E: tiffany@atticecho.com
C: 513-429-6723
https://youtu.be/--3nb9ufPJg
Matthew Tybor
"The music industry is constantly evolving, and we believe that our approach to supporting artists will help them to succeed in this ever-changing landscape." - Matthew Tybor, founder of Tough Luck Music
Tough Luck Music: A Record Label for Artists, by Artists
https://www.toughluckmusic.com/
https://youtu.be/--3nb9ufPJg
About Classic Jack:
Salt Lake City metalcore/post-hardcore band Classic Jack embodies the raw, gritty emotion they feel is missing from hard rock music today giving them a post-hardcore edge. Harsh vocals pierce like daggers while their brutal signature sound is unapologetic.
About Tough Luck Music:
Tough Luck Music is dedicated to supporting artists and their creative vision. With a focus on empowering artists, the label aims to provide a platform for artists to showcase their talent and reach a wider audience.
The label's new approach to the music industry is set to be a game-changer. Offering a range of services to support artists from distribution, merchandise production, playlisting, mixing and mastering, and much more. Tough Luck Music is committed to providing each artist a unique and personalized experience.
Connect with Classic Jack at the links below:
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0GfqvPCcAF38BA6m53flUi
https://youtube.com/@ClassicJack
https://instagram.com/classicjackofficial
https://www.facebook.com/classicjackofficial
https://solo.to/classicjack
Connect with Tough Luck Music at the links below:
https://www.toughluckmusic.com/
https://www.youtube.com/@ToughLuckMusic
https://instagram.com/toughluckmusic
https://www.facebook.com/leavenothingtoluck
Attic Echo
Tiffany Frybarger | Owner and Publicist
E: tiffany@atticecho.com
C: 513-429-6723
https://youtu.be/--3nb9ufPJg
Matthew Tybor
Tough Luck Music
+1 352-424-8862
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other