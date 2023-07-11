New Users on OKX Offered Zero-fee Trading in Summer Campaign

Users new to OKX can receive up to 2,000 USDT off their trading fees in addition to up to $10,000 in mystery box rewards

OKX Launches ZERO-fee Trading for New Users

Between July 6 and August 5, 2023, users can benefit from zero fees on OKX across both Spot and Derivatives markets. Users who are new to OKX stand to get up to 2,000 USDT off their trading fees by following the four simple steps below:

Sign up Click the "Register" button on OKX.com to sign up for an OKX account Verify your OKX account Complete Level 2 identity verification to be eligible for the event's fee rebate Redeem your fee rebate Click "Join Now" on the banner at the top of the page to redeem the offer Start trading Once the button shows "Joined", your first trading fee rebate card will be credited to your account

OKX users can also unlock mystery box rewards worth up to $10,000 when they refer friends. In addition, both the referee and the referred user receive a second mystery box when the referred user makes a deposit or crypto purchase worth at least 50 USDT. OKX Mystery Box rewards include BTC, ETH, DOT and rebate cards.

OKX provides access to over 800 trading markets via its exchange, offers a broad suite of DeFi and Web3 tools and publishes monthly Proof of Reserve reports.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including the OKX Wallet, NFT Marketplace and DEX.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite , which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology to replace existing centralized systems.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

