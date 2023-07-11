Submit Release
MIMEDX Announces Favorable Ruling in Putative Securities Class Action Case

/EIN News/ -- MARIETTA, Ga., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”) today announced that the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of the putative securities class action lawsuit brought against the Company and others in 2019. In the action, the plaintiff claimed that the Company violated federal securities laws. The case was on appeal from the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

William “Butch” Hulse, MIMEDX General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer, stated, “We are pleased with the Court’s decision to affirm the dismissal. As an organization focused on improving patient care, we look forward to driving continued innovation in the growing markets we serve.”

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company’s vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com

Contact:
Matt Notarianni
Investor Relations
470-304-7291
mnotarianni@mimedx.com


