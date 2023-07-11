Von Baer Customers Can Now Get Their Briefcases Personalized

/EIN News/ -- Katonah, NY, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Von Baer has gone the extra mile to create an extraordinary customer experience with its personalization service. One of the best things about shopping at Von Baer is that customers get the best quality leather and they have the option to personalize their briefcases. Von Baer has certified Italian leather bags and accessories with full-grain leather and vegetable-tanned leather. The custom leather briefcases are made with sustainable and ethical practices. Being able to personalize your bags, can make them so unique and memorable for your loved ones.

Von Baer can personalize customers’ bags through laser engraving, which makes the bags perfect gifts. Whether people are looking for leather wedding anniversary gifts or personalized Father’s Day gifts, Von Baer has just what they need. Customers can engrave initials, images, and messages on briefcases, travel bags, personalized wallets, backpacks, and other accessories sold on the website. Nearly all the products can be personalized with this laser engraving to make them extra special for each customer. The briefcases, in particular, are handmade in Italy and they are the best quality briefcases that money can buy. These full-grain leather briefcases are great to match any man’s professional style.

The handmade leather briefcases are expertly crafted by highly experienced craftsmen in family-owned studios in Italy. Customers can choose between solid brown, classic tan, deep red, or elegant black briefcases. This means that every briefcase meets a high standard of quality that is hard to find elsewhere. Von Baer offers the highest quality of full-grain leather that lasts a long time. These Italian leather briefcases are durable and now customers can personalize them according to their preference. The leather briefcases that are sold on the Von Baer website have incredible durability because they can withstand daily use for several years. Though you may pay more for them, the products are of very high quality and are long-lasting, making them a worthwhile investment.

The leather briefcases also have a timeless classic style with a professional appeal. Customers who are interested in purchasing briefcases can get more information on the website and learn about the benefits of purchasing a briefcase, how to choose the right one and the different types that are available. In addition to this, they can also learn about alternatives in case they want something larger or something more suitable for air travel. It’s important for customers to understand bag quality, and what they’re purchasing. The Von Baer website has all that information available to ensure that when customers make their buying decision, they have all the relevant information they need.

About Von Baer

Von Baer is a one-stop shop for high-quality bags for both men and women including accessories, such as belts, wallets, and card holders. The company prides itself in providing the highest quality handcrafted Italian leather products. The products have been purchased and are highly rated by customers from around the world, The founders’ main goal was to ensure that customers got the best possible products.

Von Baer was founded in 2015 and the company has focused on sustainability from the start. This is to ensure that the products are made humanely and in accordance with ethical and sustainable principles. Since the products are handmade, there is great attention to detail and customers can trust that they are getting the best quality products that money can buy. Anyone interested in purchasing the best Italian leather bags can find out more on their website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/von-baer-customers-can-now-get-their-briefcases-personalized/

Von Baer 282 Katonah Ave #520 Katonah NY 10536 United States +1-315-220-0991 https://vonbaer.com/