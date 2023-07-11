Jax.Network's revamp and updated roadmap announcement

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jax.Network , a blockchain company building an energy-standard monetary system, is thrilled to announce the release of its updated roadmap, outlining a series of ambitious milestones. With a vision to revolutionize the financial system, Jax.Network continues to showcase its commitment to innovation and progress.



The updated roadmap reflects Jax.Network's strategic vision and dedication to meeting the evolving needs of blockchain enthusiasts, developers, and enterprises worldwide. With an emphasis on growing the mass adoption of their stablecoin, Jax.Network aims to redefine the landscape of DeFi solutions, enabling efficient and cost-effective blockchain-based operations.

Key highlights of the updated roadmap include:

Network hashrate increase: Jax.Network is on track to increase the hashrate dedicated to merge-mining Bitcoin together with the JaxNet protocol. Exchange listings: As part of Jax.Network's ongoing commitment to expanding its reach and fostering widespread adoption, the project plans to list its tokens on several cryptocurrency exchanges. Staking program launch: This milestone marks a major advancement in empowering the Jax.Network community to actively use project’s tokens, earning rewards, and contributing to the long-term growth and sustainability of the ecosystem. Liquidity improvement: This milestone represents a crucial step in optimizing liquidity and market dynamics for Jax.Network's native token, JAX, creating a more efficient and vibrant ecosystem for users, investors, and developers.

“To support these ambitious goals, Jax.Network will continue to foster strategic partnerships with industry-leading organizations, attract top talents, and conduct ongoing research and development initiatives,” Vinod Manoharan, the Founder of Jax.Network, shared in a comment.

About Jax.Network

Jax.Network provides the technological infrastructure for a decentralized energy-standard coin issuance network. The Jax.Network blockchain is anchored to the Bitcoin network and issues two digital currencies JAX and JXN. JAX is a stablecoin pegged to the energy spent on mining, while JXN is an asset coin representing the value of the whole network. The Jax.Network team aims at making these coins a universal standard for the quantification of economic value.

