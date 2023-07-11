Wenker growing South Carolina presence with new US headquarters in Greenville County, S.C.
International automotive supplier to make $3.1 million investment, add 27 new positions
Headquartered in Germany, Wenker, Inc. is an innovative metal and steel construction company. The company offers plant engineering and fabricated metal products for the automotive industry.
“The U.S.-Wenker story is becoming an exciting one. We are very proud to build our new U.S. headquarters in Greenville County, here in a community which felt like home from day one,” stated Wenker, Inc. Germany CEO and Owner Stefan Leers.
Success at a smaller operation in Spartanburg County prompted Wenker, Inc. to explore larger possibilities. By building and moving to a 131,400-square-foot manufacturing facility located at is 23095 E. Phillips Road in Greer, the company will be able to accommodate increased production operations. This multi-phased project will also provide increased space that will serve as Wenker, Inc.’s U.S. headquarters.
“Wenker, Inc.’s announcement shows that South Carolina has developed the strong workforce needed for businesses to thrive,” noted South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster. “We congratulate them on their expansion that will create 27 new jobs for Greenville County.”
The company lists dozens of global brands as customers on its website, including such partners as BMW, Tesla, Porsche, Volkswagen, Volvo, Ford, Faurecia, Mazda, and Toyota.
“We are delighted to see that when Wenker, Inc. chose to build and move to a larger facility, the company decided to continue doing business in South Carolina. This decision is a testament to the Upstate’s solid reputation and commitment to cultivating a favorable business climate in which companies want to keep investing,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
Wenker products and solutions include paint shops, metal and steel construction, hybrid use buildings and panel systems. Wenker is an experienced, highly flexible metal construction company with a balanced portfolio and a clear, long-term strategy which emphasizes reliability, technical innovation, and efficiency in making lasting contributions to the success of its customers. Wenker is also ISO 9001 certified.
“We are always pleased when a fine international organization like Wenker, Inc. chooses to expand its South Carolina presence by growing in Greenville County, said Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp. “The company’s six decades of excellence in industrial production and engineering is an ideal addition to Greenville’s booming automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors, and we wish them success here long into the future.”
Operations are expected to be complete by mid-2024. Individuals interested in joining the Wenker, Inc. team should visit the company’s careers page.
“Wenker, Inc.’s decision to construct its new facility inside city limits will contribute to the high-quality sense of place we’re building in Greer. The-state-of-the-art production facility will add new quality jobs to the economy in the Upstate, retain existing jobs in the automotive cluster and deliver Greer-made products to automotive facilities throughout the United States,” added City of Greer Mayor Rick Danner.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 34,600 new jobs and more than $6.6 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
