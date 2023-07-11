Board Games Market is Booming Worldwide | Hasbro, Mattel, The Walt Disney
The Board Games market size is estimated to register a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period (2023-2029).
The Latest Released Board Games Market Research assesses the future growth potential of the Board Games market and provides information and useful statistics on market structure and size. This report aims to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers make sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report identifies and analyses the changing dynamics and emerging trends along with the key drivers, challenges, opportunities, and constraints in the Board Games market. The study includes market share analysis and players such as AsmodÃ©e Editions (France), Goliath B.V. (Netherlands), Hasbro (United States), Ravensburger (Germany), Mattel (United States), Bezier Games (United States), Buffalo Games (United States), Clementoni (Italy), CMON (Singapore), The Walt Disney Co. (United States).
Board Games Market Overview:
Board games are a type of tabletop game that typically involves players moving game pieces around a board or playing area according to a set of rules. Players typically take turns making moves and trying to achieve a specific goal, such as capturing an opponent's pieces, reaching a certain point on the board, or accumulating the most points. Board games can be played by a wide range of ages and skill levels and can be enjoyed for both competitive and social purposes. Examples of popular board games include Monopoly, Scrabble, Chess, and Settlers of Catan.
Market Trends:
• Cooperative games, where players work together to achieve a common goal, are becoming increasingly popular.
• Board games based on popular franchises, such as Harry Potter or Star Wars, are becoming more common.
• Party games, which are typically easy to learn and focus on social interaction, are experiencing a surge in popularity.
Market Drivers:
• The popularity of board games has grown alongside the wider gaming industry, with many people now seeing board games as a complementary activity to video gaming and other forms of digital entertainment.
Market Opportunities:
• Board games can be used to gamify other areas of life, such as education, fitness, and workplace training. This opens up new markets for board game companies and allows them to diversify their offerings.
The market is segmented by Global Board Games Market Breakdown by Application (Toddler, Kids, Adult) by Type (Tabletop Games, Card & Dice Games, Collectible Card Games, Miniature Games, RPG Games), and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industries.
SWOT Analysis on Board Games Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulations: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Board Games
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
- Overview of the Board Games Market
- Market dynamics
Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges
- Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry
- Board Games Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)
- Board Games Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2018-2028)
- Board Games Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)
- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2018-2022E)
- Board Games Market Sales, Revenue, and Growth Rate (2018-2028)
- Competitive Situation and Trends
- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)
- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution
- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Areas, Product Category
- Board Games Cost Analysis
- Marketing Strategy Analysis
- Research Conclusions
