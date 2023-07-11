Durham School Services to Continue Delivering Safe Service to the Shelby County Municipal Consortium in Tennessee
Durham School Services to Continue Delivering Excellent, Safe Service to the Shelby County Municipal Consortium in Tennessee through 2026
They [Durham School Services] have served our community for nearly a decade with a team that genuinely cares about and is dedicated to our students’ safety and education.”COLLIERVILLE, TN, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Durham School Services (DSS), a leader in student transportation, is pleased to announce the continuation of its long-standing partnership with the Shelby County Municipal Consortium for the next three years. Durham’s fleet of 135 buses will serve the Shelby County Municipal Consortium through June 2026.
— Shared Services Transportation Supervisor Kim Reed
Durham and the Shelby County Municipal Consortium have been in a trusted partnership since 2014. Over the years, Durham has been involved in and given back to the community through various outreach efforts such as backpack donation drives, Touch-a-Truck events, Collierville Balloon Festival, and sponsoring Collierville High School’s annual Special Olympics event.
“Our team has been deeply embedded in the community for many years, and this contract renewal clearly represents the strong bonds and trust we’ve built with the community members,” said DSS General Manager Jerry Meggs. “We truly appreciate this opportunity to continue serving the Collierville community because it is where many of our team members call home, and their kids attend school. The Shelby County Municipal Consortium can rest easy knowing that our team will continue to put their best foot forward to ensure the utmost success of this valuable partnership.”
“We are pleased to once again partner with the Durham School Services team,” said Shelby County Municipal Consortium Shared Services Transportation Supervisor Kim Reed. “They have served our community for nearly a decade with a team that genuinely cares about and is dedicated to our students’ safety and education. We look forward to continuing to work and grow with the team. Thank you, Durham, for being such a dedicated and involved community partner.”
About Durham School Services: As an industry-leading student transportation provider, Durham School Services is dedicated to the safety of our students and People. For more than 100 years, we have been committed to Excellence and upholding our mission of getting students to school safely, on time, and ready to learn. Through this mission and a grassroots approach to our operations, Durham School Services has earned recognition as a trusted transportation provider among our Customers and the Communities we serve.
