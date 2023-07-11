Novamex launches an AMAZE-ING Summer Sweepstakes
Novamex is launching a campaign where customers can participate to receive a random reward from a pool of $1 Million in Prizes.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Novamex, the lead manufacturer of food, drinks, and authentic Mexican brands in the United States is launching a campaign where customers can participate to receive a random reward from a pool of $1 Million in Prizes. Plus, customers will have a chance to win a free trip to an all-inclusive resort in Cancun, Mexico for four guests.
This comes as a continuation of the partnership between Novamex and TLC Worldwide, the leading global agency for added-value rewards. TLC ‘s Paul DeBonis shared “This was such a fun project to bring to life with the Novamex team. We are all really excited to create a game that not only is fun and challenging in a way that keeps all customers continuously engaged, but also designed in a way that pays homage and celebrates Novamex’s heritage. It’s always a huge win when a brand can create and launch an ‘ownable’ concept that fits seamlessly with their messaging and values.”
The AMAZE-ing Summer Sweepstakes Game runs from June 27th through August 24th. To claim a reward, participants must complete the Amaze-ing Summer Sweepstakes form on https://summer.supergoodrewards.com and follow the prompts.
Participants will then play the AMAZE-ing Summer Sweepstakes digital game. A randomly selected prize from one of the following partners- AMC, Go Gamers, Stingray, TixFix, Readly and more will be sent to the participant via email and registrants will be entered into the Sweepstakes.
Eligible products include Jarritos, Sidral, Sangria, Mineragua, C2O, and Steaz.
For more information or questions, please visit https://www.summer.supergoodrewards.com , or contact TLC Worldwide at novamex@tlcrewards.com.
About TLC Worldwide:
TLC have been connecting their clients’ customers with free experiences for the last 30 years, to make their lives more rewarding and change behavior. Today, their unique, global platform offers companies, including the world’s biggest brands, access to thousands of experiences, across the full breadth of consumer passions and needs. From travel and hotels to family days out, from free dinners to movie nights in or out, from kids’ sport & talent lessons to pamper treatments and wellness. Their commercial model enables clients to reward everyone, rather than the lucky few, more generously and for a fraction of the real value – guaranteeing results, strong ROI and supporting brand equity.
Jennifer Angotti & Madison Peters
TLC Worldwide, North America
+1 6464598815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn