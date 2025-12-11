TLC Worldwide Restructures North American Leadership, Appointing Three Executives to Drive Next-Stage Growth

From left to right: Georgia Graham-Leigh (Chief Operating Officer), Jay Cary (Chief Executive Officer), and Paul De Bonis (Chief Commercial Officer), TLC Worldwide’s newly appointed North American leadership team.

Newly created C-suite roles streamline and strengthen regional commercial, operational, and strategic capabilities as demand for loyalty solutions surges.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TLC Worldwide (“TLC”), a global leader in customer engagement, loyalty, and reward solutions, has announced a major leadership restructure across its North America business, introducing three C-level roles designed to accelerate regional growth, optimize delivery, and meet rising client demand for experience-led loyalty programs . The move represents one of TLC’s most significant organizational shifts in recent years.The appointments are the first of their kind for TLC North America:Jay Cary, Chief Executive OfficerCary will lead TLC’s strategic vision for the region, strengthening its market position and positioning it for transformative growth. He spent three decades driving loyalty and marketing innovation at Fortune 500 companies, including AT&T and American Express, before joining TLC as Chief Growth Officer in early 2025.Paul De Bonis, Chief Commercial OfficerDe Bonis will lead commercial strategy, driving client success and revenue growth for the business. One of the first employees to open TLC’s North America headquarters in 2010, he most recently served as Managing Director, leading a high-performing team focused on delivering creative solutions and measurable results for clients.Georgia Graham-Leigh, Chief Operating OfficerGraham-Leigh will lead operational excellence, strategy, creative, and end-to-end execution. She brings over two decades of experience creating personalized customer experiences for leading US and global brands, including Moët Hennessy USA, Virgin Holidays, Jaguar Land Rover, Walgreens, and O2 Telefonica. Prior to joining TLC as Co-Managing Director in 2024, she was the head of M+C Saatchi One-to-One, the North American Loyalty and Martech arm of M+C Saatchi Group.This evolution marks TLC’s commitment to fueling the next stage of expansion following its 2024 partnership with private equity firm bd-capital , as well as a clear focus on operational excellence and delivering the highest quality solutions for brands seeking to build emotional connections and customer loyalty."It’s an honor to step into this new leadership role at such a pivotal moment for our North America business,” said Cary. “Having partnered with TLC as a client before joining the team, I believe deeply in our ability to create unmatched engagement and loyalty for brands. Now we have a unique opportunity to expand the reach of TLC’s offer – I’m excited to work alongside Paul and Georgia to deliver even greater value for our clients and partners.”Alec Johnson, Group CEO & Co-Founder at TLC, said: “I have tremendous confidence in Jay, Paul, and Georgia’s leadership as we position ourselves to meet rising regional demand. Each of them brings deep expertise and a different perspective to the table – they’re a truly unstoppable team. As our business continues evolving, I know that having them at the helm will drive creative solutions and commercial impact for our clients and their audiences.”The new appointments are effective immediately.About TLC WorldwideTLC Worldwide is a global leader in customer engagement, loyalty, and reward solutions. We help the world’s most ambitious brands drive sales, increase engagement, and build lasting customer connections through personalized, experience-led programs. With a presence in 50+ countries and over 30 years of expertise, we deliver scalable, data-driven programs that create real impact – on brand, on budget, and designed to grow.For more information, visit tlcworldwide.com

