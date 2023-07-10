The 2023 WIPO Global Awards for SMEs: Winners from China, France, Kenya, Mexico, Singapore, and Slovenia

Geneva, July 11, 2023

The WIPO Global Awards program has announced the results of its 2023 competition, celebrating winners who have used intellectual property (IP) not just for business success, but also as catalyst for economic, social, and cultural impact.

This year, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from China, France, Kenya, Mexico, Singapore, and Slovenia are the winners of the second edition of the annual competition.

The winners of the WIPO Global Awards are at the forefront of innovation and creativity. Their contributions in diverse fields, driven by creative and forward-thinking approaches, highlight the transformative potential of IP in shaping a brighter future.

In an awards ceremony held during the July 6-14, 2023, WIPO Assemblies, Director General Daren Tang presented award trophies to the representatives of the winning enterprises.

For SMEs, IP is both shield and a sword: it not just helps to protect their ideas but is also a vehicle for entering and succeeding in new markets. This is why we are working so hard to ensure that SMEs are using IP to grow and scale. SMEs make up 90% of all enterprises in the world. Building a more inclusive IP ecosystem that brings IP closer to SMEs is key to WIPO’s strategy, and we see these awards as a chance to celebrate, recognize and reward dynamic and innovative SMEs using innovation to change the world. WIPO Director General Daren Tang

The work of winning enterprises range from air quality measurement instruments to nanotechnology platforms for targeted drug delivery, to AI-based cybersecurity solutions and technologies for sustainable and biodegradable materials.

Additionally, their innovations in augmented reality, intelligent logistics, and disruptive entertainment technologies showcase the diverse range of sectors and applications in which IP has enabled the winners to thrive.

Winners will benefit from a customized mentoring program for each company, in areas such as accessing finance, establishing business partnerships, and strengthening their intellectual property strategies.

Meet the 2023 WIPO Global Awards Winners

(Listed by alphabetical order)

A leading developer and manufacturer of air quality measurement instruments, leveraging on patents and trademarks to protect their innovations and branding.

Patent-protected nanotechnology platform for drug delivery to the retina marks a groundbreaking advancement in treating common causes of blindness.

Holds an extensive patents and trademarks portfolio to deploy an AI-based cybersecurity solution that detects and prevents ransomware attacks in real-time.

Patent-protected technology for plastic-free plastic that is 100% bio-based, fully biodegradable, and water-soluble without leaving micro particles.

Holds a robust patent, industrial design, and trademark portfolio offering multi-scenario intelligent and green solutions for the bulk logistics field.

Leader in AR/VR technologies, with patented motion platforms and hardware optimization to offer comprehensive solutions for cinemas and cultural institutions.

A trademark-protected entertainment technology company that is innovatively disrupting piracy-dominated distribution channel of digital content in Africa.

About the WIPO Global Awards Program

The Global Awards program takes root in WIPO’s mission to ensure a world where intellectual property rights support innovation and creativity from anywhere, for the good of everyone. These independent, jury-selected awards recognize and support those whose skills contribute to progress and improve people’s lives. Winners receive a personalized mentorship program to help them to use IP for business growth, as well as other forms of support and sponsorship to facilitate their access to funding and business growth.