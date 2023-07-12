Pioneering Cultural Consultancy Barker Langham Transitions to Employee Ownership Structure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading global cultural consultancy Barker Langham today announces the completion of its transition to an Employee-Owned Trust (EOT). The move reflects the firm’s commitment to innovation and collaboration, which has defined Barker Langham’s unique approach since its foundation in 2005.
Designed to empower employees, EOTs are an increasingly important ownership model for creative businesses. They acknowledge the importance of people in a company’s success, ensuring they are stakeholders in its future and encouraging innovation at all levels.
The rationale for the move to an EOT for Barker Langham is the spirit of friendship and collaboration that first inspired the founding of the company in 2005 and has guided its operating style ever since. While the company’s projects have grown exponentially both in number and scale, and the team has grown accordingly, the company’s Founders and Board of Directors wanted to ensure that the original ethos would be lastingly infused throughout the company.
The new framework means that Barker Langham employees now own a majority of the company. Co-founders Darren Barker and Eric Langham will continue to lead the business on a day-to-day basis, alongside a highly experienced and multi-skilled team of global directors in offices around the world.
Barker Langham’s mission is to create transformational and sustainable projects around the globe, foster innovation across the creative and cultural industries and cultivate world-class talent. The company’s ground-breaking approach and vision has led to the successful delivery of more than 250 projects in over 40 countries for a wide range of clients including museums, governments, corporations and charities.
Barker Langham has played a pivotal role in shaping the cultural landscape of the GCC. Blending local experience and context with best-in-class international expertise, the company has delivered some of the region's most significant cultural projects, including the 2023 Islamic Arts Biennial (Jeddah), Expo 2020 and Al Shindagha Museum (Dubai), Qasr Al Hosn (Abu Dhabi), the National Museum of Qatar (Doha) and Oman Across Ages Museum (Nizwa).
Barker Langham co-founder Darren Barker commented:
”Barker Langham was founded on a spirit of friendship, collaboration and innovation and our commitment to an ethical and democratic business style. As we grow, it is important to ensure these values are captured and retained for the future. By transitioning to an EOT, we are writing the next chapter of BL hand in hand with our team, who will share in the success they have been integral to building. This new structure brings the very ownership of the organisation into alignment with what we believe.”
Barker Langham co-founder Eric Langham commented:
“Our exceptionally talented and passionate global team lead in their fields with a distinctive blend of local experience and international expertise. When you look at what we have accomplished together on an incredible variety of projects around the globe – the deep research, the captivating storytelling and the genuine partnerships, cultivated over the long-term – these things are only possible because of our team. Our move to an EOT will empower them to continue expanding and innovating – delivering Barker Langham’s unparalleled support for the cultural sector.”
