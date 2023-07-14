ICFAI Business School IBSAT 2023 Registrations Open for MBA/PGPM 2024-26 | EXAM Date 23-24 December 2023
IBSAT is an online aptitude test that opens doors to the prestigious MBA programs at IBS Hyderabad and 8 other ICFAI B-SchoolsHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICFAI Business School (IBS) has been at the forefront of management education across its nine campuses.
IBS offers MBA programs at its campuses in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Dehradun, and Jaipur. The rest of its five campuses offer the Post Graduate Program in Management (PGPM). With a strong commitment to merit and excellence, IBS has successfully nurtured over 66,000 students who have achieved remarkable success in India and abroad.
IBS follows a distinctive teaching approach, emphasising 100% case-based learning. The faculty comprises experienced academicians and industry professionals who possess a passion for teaching and bring real-world insights into the classroom.
Maintaining an impressive placement record, IBS consistently ensures that a minimum of 96% of students secure placements every year. Graduates find opportunities in various sectors, including Banking, Financial Services, IT/ITES, Consulting, Insurance, and Manufacturing. Additionally, IBS has a notable track record of placing students in international companies.
To facilitate admissions, IBS will conduct the IBS Aptitude Test (IBSAT-2023) in December. Qualified candidates proceed to the selection process, which includes group discussions and personal interviews. Admission offers to IBS’ 9 campuses are made based on performance, and campus preferences.
IBS Hyderabad, with its prestigious accreditations such as AACSB, stands out as a leading institution in management education. It has achieved an impressive NIRF ranking of 27 in 2021 and holds an NAAC A++ ranking.
The important dates for IBSAT 2023 are as follows:
Application Submission: July 01, 2023 - 3rd Week of December 2023
Test: 23-24th December 2023
Results: 1st Week of January 2024
Selection Briefings: 2nd Week of January 2024
Selection Process: February/March 2024
Admission Office
ICFAI Business School
+91 40 2344 0963
ibsat@ibsindia.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Student 2023 Batch Testimonial