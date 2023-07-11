Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release (The Era of Composable No-code) to be Presented on September 20th during a Digital Show
The Quantum release introduces a composable architecture, updated tools for building no-code components on the fly, new composable products and apps, and moreBOSTON, MA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, is thrilled to announce its upcoming major platform update Creatio 8.1 Quantum. The release will be presented on September 20th during a digital show featuring star guests and the Creatio leadership team. Quantum is a next-generation release of Creatio’s no-code platform. All applications on the platform can be assembled with no-code components. This unique composable approach allows organizations to experience a maximum degree of freedom in business automation.
During the digital show, attendees will get a chance to hear an inspiring keynote and learn about qualities that define leaders of the future: resilience, adaptability, and autonomy. The speakers will share their views on the new era of business automation. The keynote will be focused on how to build a future-ready business by combining novel leadership with digital strategies.
The core part of the show will unveil Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release capabilities, including:
· Quantum architecture: the foundation of the composable no-code platform
· A universe of new ready-to-use components and blocks
· Composable products and apps for sales, service, and marketing
· New tools for building components and blocks on the fly
· Generative AI integration to streamline the no-code development cycle
· Next-generation governance automation
“We can’t wait to present Creatio 8.1 Quantum release to a wide audience of digital leaders. The composable no-code approach defines the new era of business automation – the era where organizations can deploy applications in days, not months or years, by assembling them from ready-to-use components. I truly believe that the Quantum release marks a new milestone in the business automation industry,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio.
Join Creatio for the major release on September 20, 2023. Register now!
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.
