Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release (The Era of Composable No-code) to be Presented on September 20th during a Digital Show

The Quantum release introduces a composable architecture, updated tools for building no-code components on the fly, new composable products and apps, and more

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, is thrilled to announce its upcoming major platform update Creatio 8.1 Quantum. The release will be presented on September 20th during a digital show featuring star guests and the Creatio leadership team. Quantum is a next-generation release of Creatio’s no-code platform. All applications on the platform can be assembled with no-code components. This unique composable approach allows organizations to experience a maximum degree of freedom in business automation.During the digital show, attendees will get a chance to hear an inspiring keynote and learn about qualities that define leaders of the future: resilience, adaptability, and autonomy. The speakers will share their views on the new era of business automation. The keynote will be focused on how to build a future-ready business by combining novel leadership with digital strategies.The core part of the show will unveil Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release capabilities, including:· Quantum architecture: the foundation of the composable no-code platform· A universe of new ready-to-use components and blocks· Composable products and apps for sales, service, and marketing· New tools for building components and blocks on the fly· Generative AI integration to streamline the no-code development cycle· Next-generation governance automation“We can’t wait to present Creatio 8.1 Quantum release to a wide audience of digital leaders. The composable no-code approach defines the new era of business automation – the era where organizations can deploy applications in days, not months or years, by assembling them from ready-to-use components. I truly believe that the Quantum release marks a new milestone in the business automation industry,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio.Join Creatio for the major release on September 20, 2023. Register now!About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com