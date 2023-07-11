Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,506 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,717 in the last 365 days.

Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release (The Era of Composable No-code) to be Presented on September 20th during a Digital Show

The Quantum release introduces a composable architecture, updated tools for building no-code components on the fly, new composable products and apps, and more

BOSTON, MA, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, is thrilled to announce its upcoming major platform update Creatio 8.1 Quantum. The release will be presented on September 20th during a digital show featuring star guests and the Creatio leadership team. Quantum is a next-generation release of Creatio’s no-code platform. All applications on the platform can be assembled with no-code components. This unique composable approach allows organizations to experience a maximum degree of freedom in business automation.

During the digital show, attendees will get a chance to hear an inspiring keynote and learn about qualities that define leaders of the future: resilience, adaptability, and autonomy. The speakers will share their views on the new era of business automation. The keynote will be focused on how to build a future-ready business by combining novel leadership with digital strategies.

The core part of the show will unveil Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release capabilities, including:

· Quantum architecture: the foundation of the composable no-code platform

· A universe of new ready-to-use components and blocks

· Composable products and apps for sales, service, and marketing

· New tools for building components and blocks on the fly

· Generative AI integration to streamline the no-code development cycle

· Next-generation governance automation

“We can’t wait to present Creatio 8.1 Quantum release to a wide audience of digital leaders. The composable no-code approach defines the new era of business automation – the era where organizations can deploy applications in days, not months or years, by assembling them from ready-to-use components. I truly believe that the Quantum release marks a new milestone in the business automation industry,” said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio.

Join Creatio for the major release on September 20, 2023. Register now!

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Vera Mayuk
Creatio
+1 617-765-7997
email us here

You just read:

Creatio 8.1 Quantum Release (The Era of Composable No-code) to be Presented on September 20th during a Digital Show

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more