Europe's Business Elite Celebrated at 2023 "40 Under 40" Awards Gala in Iconic Istanbul Venue
ISTANBUL, TURKEY, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 15, 2023, Europe's most successful young entrepreneurs and C-level executives gathered at the iconic Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul for the 2023 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner.
The breathtaking view of the Bosporus provided the perfect backdrop for this exclusive event, with its stunning waterfront views and luxurious surroundings. Its rich heritage and stunning location have made it an icon on the Istanbul skyline and a symbol of luxury and grandeur.
The 40 honorees were recognized for their exceptional contributions to their respective fields, ranging from technology and finance to healthcare and entertainment. In their specific domains, every honoree showcases remarkable qualities of leadership, innovation, and resilience. They have overcome obstacles and embraced chances, ultimately leaving a remarkable imprint on their industries.
The "40 Under 40" Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner provided a unique opportunity for these young entrepreneurs and C-level executives to connect, share ideas, and build the networks that will propel them to even greater success in the years to come. Business networking plays a crucial role in recognizing and celebrating the achievements of the most talented and hardworking individuals in the industry.
As the famous businessman, Richard Branson once said, "Awards can give you a tremendous amount of encouragement to keep getting better, no matter how young or old you are." The honorees' achievements are an inspiration to others and serve as a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and innovation.
Many of the honorees, in their award acceptance speeches concluded that they are honored to be recognized by the Business Elite Awards and that the award is not just a recognition of their achievements, but also a recognition of the hard work and dedication of their teams. Another common conclusion by every honoree was they are grateful for the opportunity to connect with other young entrepreneurs and C-level executives and are looking forward to building new relationships.
Mostafa Hashem from Smartlytics Consultancy, was among the honorees. He said, " The best thing to being here is to meet everyone. They say: “good things take time, but great things take a little longer”. And I think this award comes at a very interesting time in my life because 7 years ago, I started a company in the U.K. with a capital of 100 pounds, and few months ago it was acquired for a multi-million pound deal."
“It’s a pleasure to be here and be accepting this award. Only the fact that I am in a room with such inspiring people is really motivating, and I hope to get to personally know each and every one of you. And what won my heart tonight is actually the number of females who I see tonight and who are in leading positions. So, let’s enjoy the night and hopefully we’ll establish relationships that are going to last for a lifetime,” said Eremira Musliu, Founder and CEO of Siera Language School in the Republic of Kosovo.
Livio Di Lecce, Director Medical Affairs Advanz Pharma, also received the award. He said, “It’s really a pleasure to be with all of you. My feeling today is really being a part of this group is a privilege nowadays. Being recognized as a leader for the future is really important because of the commitment we all need to do for the future. It’s important because just 40 people like us can be together and write the future in the best way we can.”
The 2023 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner was a truly special event that celebrated the most talented and innovative young entrepreneurs and C-level executives in Europe. We congratulate all of the honorees on their outstanding achievements and look forward to seeing the many great things they will accomplish in the future.
About Business Elite Awards
This prestigious and noble award recognizes the talent and potential of the most successful business leaders and connects them via networking. The event aims to provide opportunities for expansion and growth for promising businesses. Business Elite Awards celebrates and recognizes the unique, committed, and passionate leadership of talented young leaders worldwide and gives them a professional boost in order to increase their impact.
Business Elite Awards
2023 Business Elite's "40 Under 40" Award Ceremony and Gala Dinner in Istanbul (Europe)