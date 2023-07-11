Ceramic Ink Market to See Competition Rise | Ferro, Zschimmer & Schwarz, Fritta, Chimet
Ceramic Ink Market Current Status and Future Prospects
Ceramic Ink Market will witness a 6% CAGR, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2028. HTF Market Intelligence published a new research publication on Ceramic Ink Market Insights, to 2028 with 150+pages. The growth of the Ceramic Ink market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Ferro Corporation (United States), Esmalglass-Itaca Grupo (Spain), Zschimmer & Schwarz (Germany), Fritta (Italy), Chimet (Italy), Torrecid Group (Spain), Sun Chemical (United States), EFI Cretaprint (Spain), Esmalglass Technology Solutions (Spain), Colorobbia Holding (Italy). Additionally, the players who are also part of the research coverage are Zibo Fuxing Ceramic Pigment & Glaze Co (China), Sicer S.p.A (Italy), Zibo Hengliang Ceramic Ink Co., Ltd (China).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Ceramic Ink market to witness a CAGR of 6% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Ceramic Ink Comprehensive Study by Type (Functional Ink, Normal Ink), Application (Ceramic Tiles (Residential Decorative Tiles (Floor Tiles and Inner Wall Tiles) Commercial Decorative Tiles), Glass Printing (Decorative Glass Printing and Functional Glass Printing), Food Container Printing (Tin and Glass Bottle Printing), Others (Automotive Ceramics and Electro Ceramics)), Formulation Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based, Oil-Based), Technology (Analog Printing, Digital Printing), Industry Vertical (Building & Construction, Automotive, Food & beverage, Others) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2026. The Ceramic Ink market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.83 Billion at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 2.3 Billion.
Definition:
Ceramic ink refers to a specialized type of ink that is designed for printing on ceramic substrates such as tiles, glass, and other ceramic materials.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Ceramic Ink Market: Functional Ink, Normal Ink
Key Applications/end-users of Ceramic Ink Market: Ceramic Tiles (Residential Decorative Tiles (Floor Tiles and Inner Wall Tiles) Commercial Decorative Tiles
Market Trends:
Increasing demand for decorative tiles and ceramic products in the construction and home improvement sectors.
Market Drivers:
Growing construction activities and infrastructure development worldwide.
Market Opportunities:
Development of specialized ceramic inks for niche applications such as automotive components, electronic devices, and medical implants.
Market Restraints:
Market Challenges:
Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis of Global Ceramic Ink Market Size Estimation and Trends Available in Full Version of the Report.
