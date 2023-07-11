Projected Digital Signage Market Revenues to Reach US$ 37.6 Billion, Growing at CAGR of 6.7% During 2023-2028

Digital Signage Market 2023

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “Digital Signage Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the digital signage market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global digital signage market size reached US$ 25.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate CAGR of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

Digital signage refers to a sub-segment of electronic signage that uses technologies such as liquid crystal display (LCD), light emitting diode (LED), projection, and e-paper to display digital images, video, weather data, restaurant menus, web pages, or text. It is a highly efficient and effective means of communication, offering dynamic, timely, and relevant messaging that can be remotely controlled and managed. As a result, digital signage is utilized across various industries, including retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, and transportation, for advertising, information dissemination, entertainment, and more.

Global Digital Signage Market Trends:

The rapid urbanization and modernization of infrastructure, leading to an increased demand for digitized advertisement channels, is primarily driving market growth. Besides this, the extensive investments in digital signage for marketing and information dissemination across the retail and hospitality sectors to improve customer experience are aiding in market expansion. Moreover, the availability of high-speed internet and the proliferation of various Internet of Things (IoT) devices have also facilitated the ease of use and remote manageability of digital signage systems, strengthening the market growth.

Additionally, the implementation of numerous government initiatives to modernize public infrastructure and the advent of artificial intelligence (AI ) and machine learning (ML) in digital signage for targeted advertising and interactive displays are propelling the market forward. Furthermore, significant advancements in technology resulting in the production of high-definition (HD) and ultra-high-definition (UHD) displays that offer clearer and more impactful messaging are positively impacting the market growth.

Key Players Included in Global Digital Signage Market:

• BARCO

• Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar)

• LG Electronics

• Panasonic

• Samsung Electronics

• Shanghai Goodview Electronics

• Sharp (Foxconn Group)

• Sony

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

• LCD/LED

• Projection

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Entertainment

• Stadiums and Playgrounds

• Corporate

• Banking

• Healthcare

• Education

• Transport

• Others

Breakup by Location:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Breakup by Size:

• Below 32 Inches

• 32 to 52 Inches

• More than 52 Inches

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

