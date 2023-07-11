INNOCN 39-Inch Curved Monitor 39G1R is the Good Investment for Amazon EU Prime Day Customers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is a leading company with over 260 national patent certificates for its top-rated ultra-wide monitors. INNOCN has earned numerous design awards, including prestigious accolades such as "Best Overall" for its monitors in renowned news outlets. The company has some amazing deals for Amazon EU customers during this year’s Prime Day.
Finding great monitors that truly live up to their price tag in terms of quality can be a challenge. However, Amazon EU's Prime Day presents customers with the opportunity to acquire a monitor that truly delivers on value.
The INNOCN 39" Curved Monitor 39G1R is an exceptional top-of-the-line monitor suitable for gaming and an ideal companion for laptops. Packed with productivity-enhancing features, this monitor provides an optimal work environment and an enhanced user experience, serving as both a primary and external display for work and entertainment.
Starting on July 11th for Prime Day, the 39G1R will be available at a special discounted price. In countries such as France, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands (FR, ES, IT, NL), the monitor will be priced at €380. In Germany (DE), it will have a final price of €379.99.
The feature-packed 39G1R monitor enhances productivity with PIP/PBP capabilities, benefiting multiplayer gaming and work efficiency. Its 2560x1440 resolution, 99% sRGB color gamut, and 3000:1 contrast ratio ensure clear images for reading work documents and research papers. Gaming enthusiasts will love its rare white design, built-in speakers, fast VA panel, R3000 curvature, and LED atmosphere lights. Additionally, it offers HDR10 support, FreeSync technology, Blue Light Reduction, and Flicker-Free technology for smooth visuals.
The 39G1R monitor features two HDMI and two DisplayPort inputs to ensure compatibility with a wide range of devices. During Prime Day, Amazon EU customers will have the chance to experience firsthand the top-tier performance of the 39G1R.
INNOCN US Prime Day Deals ：
https://bit.ly/3pD5hmS
INNOCN EU & US Prime Day Deals :
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN
Product Links:
US: https://bit.ly/3pD5hmS
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
INNOCN 2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN
Media Contact
Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited
Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/
Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com
INNOCN 2023 Prime Day Deals EU & US Short URL:
https://bit.ly/3psc1UN
Pearl Li
