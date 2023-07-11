Master Data Management Market Is Booming So Rapidly | Oracle, IBM, Profisee
Master Data Management
The Latest Released Master Data Management market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Master Data Management market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Master Data Management market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Informatica (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), Talend (United States), Stibo Systems (Denmark), Profisee (United States), Riversand (United States), Syncsort (United States), TIBCO Software (United States), Magnitude Software (United States), Ataccama (Czech Republic)
Definition:
The requirement for compliance and verification, as well as the handling of a large volume of data, are the main drivers of the master data management market. Master data management (MDM) is a technology-enabled discipline in which business and IT collaborate to guarantee that the enterprise's official shared master data assets are uniform, accurate, stewarded, semantically consistent, and accountable. It is a comprehensive approach for driving superior business insights across the firm by offering a single, trustworthy, 360-degree view of customer and product data. Product information management (PIM) and master data programs are accelerated by agile self-service access, analytical graph-based exploration, governance, and a user-friendly interface.
Market Trends:
• The Rising Popularity of Public Cloud Deployment
• The Increasing demand from banking Industry
Market Drivers:
• The Increasing Demand for data quality tools for data management
• The Surging Usage in Healthcare
Market Opportunities:
• The Technological Advancements such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data (BI), Machine Learning (ML)
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Master Data Management Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Master Data Management
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Heat map Analysis, 3-Year Financial and Detailed Company Profiles of Key & Emerging Players: Informatica (United States), SAP (Germany), Oracle (United States), IBM (United States), Talend (United States), Stibo Systems (Denmark), Profisee (United States), Riversand (United States), Syncsort (United States), TIBCO Software (United States), Magnitude Software (United States), Ataccama (Czech Republic)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Master Data Management Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) [Centralized MDM, Distributed MDM, Hybrid MDM, Others] in 2023
Master Data Management Market by Application/End Users [Retail Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Transportation Industry, Others]
Global Master Data Management Sales and Growth Rate (2019-2029)
Master Data Management Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application
Master Data Management (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.
Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis
