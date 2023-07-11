Telecom operators extend agreement to provide Ukrainians with affordable calls to and from the EU for another year

On 9 July, the European Commission welcomed a twelve-month extension of the operators’ agreement which allows displaced refugees from Ukraine to stay connected across borders.

The Commission has facilitated the agreement between 22 European and 7 Ukrainian operators to prolong the agreement, which was first signed in April 2022, to mutually lower the rates they must sustain to connect calls across borders. Affordable calls allow those seeking shelter in Europe to reach family and friends in Ukraine, and vice versa.

The Commission urges all operators to join the agreement. An updated list of signatories can be found here.

In parallel, the Commission is preparing for Ukraine’s integration into the EU roaming area, which would provide a more stable and long-term solution. In April 2023, the EU-Ukraine Association Committee adopted the Commission’s proposal for Ukraine’s accession to EU roaming rules.

The next step is to fully align Ukraine’s legislation with EU law, followed by a final decision made by the Council of the European Union.

