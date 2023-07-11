Tekcent Bolsters its Capabilities as Certified Umbraco Gold Partner
Hong Kong based Tekcent becomes first Umbraco Gold Partner in the region. Digital strategy, engineering, and UX services now available in China.HONG KONG, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tekcent, an innovative digital solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, engineering, and user experience, is excited to announce that we are now the first Umbraco Gold Partner operating in Hong Kong, Macau and China.
Umbraco CMS is an extremely powerful and flexible content management system for building websites and web applications. As an Umbraco Gold Partner, Tekcent has exhibited a remarkable level of knowledge and dedication to the platform, which is an immensely powerful and adaptable content management system utilized in constructing websites and web applications.
"As a leading digital experience company in Hong Kong, we have been using Umbraco as one of our preferred CMS platform since 2011. We are proud to announce that we have recently become a gold partner of Umbraco, the first in the Hong Kong market. This achievement reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality, user-friendly and scalable websites and applications for our clients. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Umbraco and the global community of developers and users.” - stated Anton Pham, Chief Technology Officer. "We take great pride in this achievement, which is a testament to our team's unwavering devotion and hard work in gaining a profound comprehension of the platform and providing exceptional outcomes for our clients. With our gold partnership status, we are also expanding our reach to serve customers in the Hong Kong, UK, Singapore, and other regions, leveraging Umbraco’s global network and support."
As Umbraco Gold Partners, Tekcent will be granted exclusive access to training, resources, and support from the Umbraco team- an opportunity that will better equip the company to offer its clients outstanding services and keep up with new advancements in the Umbraco platform
"We are thrilled to announce that Tekcent has officially become a Gold Partner for Umbraco CMS, marking a significant milestone in our collaboration. We are delighted to strengthen our ties with the talented Tekcent team" stated Jonas Poulsen, Tech Partner Manager. "Their exceptional proficiency and commitment to the Umbraco platform and ecosystem make them an ideal Solution partner for us. We eagerly anticipate witnessing their remarkable achievements in the future. Additionally, we are truly excited to see our Solution Partner network expand in Asia, with Tekcent being the first Gold Partner in Hong Kong, which demonstrates the global relevance and demand for the robust and flexible Umbraco Platform.”
Discover the reasons behind Tekcent's Umbraco Gold Partnership status.
We are excited to announce that we have become an official Umbraco Gold Partner! Since 2011, we have been heavily invested in utilizing Umbraco's capabilities to deliver innovative solutions to our clients. This partnership emphasizes our commitment to providing a superior service and our dedication to growing and enhancing our proficiency in Umbraco.
By achieving our Umbraco Gold partnership, we are thrilled to be able to exchange credits for training, a welcome boost for our team's growth and development. As Umbraco-certified developers, we're committed to upskilling ourselves through Continuous Professional Development. The training available for us through this partnership renewal is an exciting opportunity to enrich our knowledge and expertise in Umbraco, empowering us to better serve our clients and create even more effective solutions.
Learn further details about Tekcent and their partnership with Umbraco by visiting https://www.tekcent.com/services/digital-experience-platform/umbraco-cms/
