Local Businesses Help Stop Four Billion Plastic Bottles from Reaching the Ocean

BIRMINGHAM, WESTMIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Bank, a global leader in the fight against ocean plastic pollution, is proud to announce that its supporting communities have successfully prevented 87.7 million kilograms of plastic, equivalent to four billion bottles, from reaching the ocean. This significant milestone coincides with the organisation's 10th anniversary, marking a decade of impactful work.

Throughout its first decade, Plastic Bank’s mission has focussed on preventing the flow of plastic into the ocean. However, as the organisation enters its second decade, it embraces a fresh approach: an inspiring Social Recycling movement that encourages environmentally conscious individuals, businesses, and communities to join the cause and make a difference.

By joining Plastic Bank’s social recycling movement, everyone from big corporations to individuals and small businesses can neutralise and offset their plastic footprint.

Local entrepreneur and director of Westwood Midlands, creators of BinIt, the latest 100% recyclable bags to hit the market, Ajmal Khan has recently partnered with Plastic Bank and commented on their success,

‘BinIt is proud to support Plastic Bank. Doing so helps prevent 10,000 plastic bottles from entering the ocean. BinIt is dedicated to making high-quality, eco-friendly refuse sacks and all of our products are eco-friendly, so supporting Plastic Bank not only reflects our company values, but our commitment to a sustainable future.’

Khan continued to praise the work of Plastic Bank by commenting that,

‘Plastic Bank is a global organisation that empowers communities to stop plastic waste from entering the ocean while improving their lives. By turning plastic waste into a currency, Plastic Bank enables individuals in vulnerable communities to exchange collected plastic for goods and services, including education, healthcare, and microfinance. Through its innovative approach, Plastic Bank is creating a regenerative and inclusive circular economy that benefits both people and the planet, values that Binlt and the wider Westwood Midlands group are proud to support.’

Benjamin Lavoie, CEO of Plastic Bank, expressed gratitude to the communities, partners, collection members, branch owners, processors, and employees who contributed to the Social Recycling movement. Lavoie stated,

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved. We will continue to unlock value, improve lives, and create circular and sustainable opportunities for people and the planet."

Plastic Bank has brought together over 500 recycling communities in Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. With the help of 170 partners like SC Johnson, Henkel, Advansa, CooperVision, and Davines and small local businesses and individuals alike, they have enabled more than 30,000 members to escape poverty.

