Ex-England and Wolves chef who trained under Michelin-star legends joins new Bourne Grill ahead of Wombourne opening

Chef Sean Kyle Sean with Premier League Asia Trophy when working for Wolverhampton Wanderers Sean away in France, working with the England team.

Chef who cooked for the England national team and trained under some of the biggest names in British cuisine has been appointed Head Chef at The Bourne Grill.

The aim was to create something that stands out, not just locally but across the region-Sean has worked at the very highest level, so he understands what it takes to deliver standards every single day” — Adam Bradley

WOLVERHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A chef who cooked for the England national team and trained under some of the biggest names in British cuisine has been appointed Head Chef at The Bourne Grill, a new restaurant opening in Wombourne later this month.

Sean Kyle, who spent more than 20 years working with the Football Association as well as professional clubs including Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester City, will lead the kitchen when The Bourne Grill opens to the public on Friday, 3rd April.

During a career that has taken him around the world, Sean has worked in Michelin-starred kitchens and alongside some of the most respected chefs in the industry, including Michael Caines, Michel Roux at Parliament Square, and Raymond Blanc.

Early in his career, he worked at The Vaults in Birmingham and finished third in the Young Chef of the Year competition at just 20 years old, despite having only been cooking professionally for a year.

He later went on to spend more than two decades cooking for the Football Association, preparing meals for England players at training camps, international fixtures and major tournaments, where consistency, precision and high standards were essential.

Most recently, he served as Head Chef for Novotel Hotels in Birmingham, overseeing kitchen operations across the group.

He will now head the kitchen at The Bourne Grill, joined by Sous Chef Craig Hester, whose previous roles include Head Chef positions with Wagamama and the Whitbread Group.

Sean said he is excited to be part of a new independent project and believes the restaurant has the potential to become a destination for diners.

“I’ve been lucky enough to work all over the world, from Michelin-star kitchens to cooking for England at major tournaments, and those experiences have shaped the way I cook today.

The job has taken me across the world, learning different cuisines, techniques and flavours, and that’s something I always try to bring into my own cooking.

The opportunity to head up the kitchen at the Bourne Grill really appealed to me because it’s a local project with big ambitions and a strong focus on quality. I also went to school with general manager Simon Hadleton, so getting the chance to work with an old friend on something new and exciting feels like a perfect match.

I honestly think this is the kind of place people will travel for, and I’m really excited to be part of it”

Owner Adam Bradley said appointing a chef with that level of experience was a major step in building the restaurant.

“From the start, the aim for The Bourne Grill was to create something that stands out, not just locally but across the region,” he said.

“Sean has worked at the very highest level, from Michelin-star kitchens to the England team, so he understands what it takes to deliver standards every single day. Alongside Craig, he gives us a kitchen with real strength behind it, and that’s exactly what we wanted. We believe this is something people will travel for.”

The Bourne Grill takes its name from the meaning of the word “bourne”, a destination or meeting place, and is designed to offer high-quality food in a relaxed but refined setting in the centre of Wombourne.

The menu will focus on seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, including British beef and pork from Boxley’s of Wombourne, fresh seafood sourced from Brixham, and a wine list supplied by local merchant Tanners. Cooking over charcoal will be at the heart of the kitchen, with carefully chosen cuts prepared on the grill to bring out natural flavour.

The Bourne Grill will officially launch on Thursday, 2nd April, before opening to the public on Friday, 3rd April.

Notes to editors

The Bourne Grill is an independent restaurant in Wombourne focused on British produce, charcoal cooking and relaxed, high-quality dining.

The restaurant officially opens to the public on Friday, 3rd April 2026.

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