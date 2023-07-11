Utility Poles Market Ongoing Trends, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

Utility Poles

Utility Poles Market is anticipated to surpass USD 58.8 billion by 2026

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

The global utility poles market was valued at $45.6 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $58.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Utility poles, also known as power poles or telephone poles, are tall structures used to support overhead power lines, communication cables, and other utility infrastructure. They are a common sight in urban, suburban, and rural areas, providing a means of distributing electricity, telephone and internet services, cable TV, and other utilities to homes, businesses, and public spaces.

Get a PDF brochure for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5939

Utility poles are typically made of wood, concrete, steel, or composite materials. Wooden utility poles are commonly used due to their availability, strength, and relatively low cost. Concrete and steel poles are more durable and suitable for areas prone to harsh weather conditions or high traffic loads.

Some of the major market players studied and profiled in the global utility poles market are Valmont Industries Inc., Skipper Ltd., Nippon Concrete Industries Co. Ltd., El Sewedy Electric Company, Hill & Smith Holdings PLC, Stella-Jones, FUCHS Europoles GmbH, Omega Factory, Pelco products Inc., RS Technologies Inc., and others.

A typical utility pole consists of several components, including the pole itself, crossarms, insulators, guy wires, and hardware. Crossarms are horizontal beams attached to the pole, which provide support for attaching power lines and communication cables. Insulators are installed on the crossarms to prevent electricity from flowing into the pole or the ground.

By type, distribution pole emerged as the global leader in 2018 and a similar segment likely to continue its dominance on the global utility poles market. Electric distribution activities required a repeated number of poles as per the electricity demand which drives the growth of this segment.

By material, wood is the largest revenue-generating segment in 2018. Wood is the pioneer material in the pole making industry due to which it is still used significantly across the globe. However,

By application, energy transmission and distribution is the major segment accounted for around 70% market share in 2018. Utility poles are mainly required in the energy transmission and distribution activities that make this segment the largest one among others.

Composite utility poles offer the longest lifespan due to which it is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the other factors driving the adoption of utility poles are the expansion of existing electricity networks, increase in electricity access rate in developing and underdeveloped countries, and the introduction of monopoles.

This pole type has superior properties and is lightweight as compared to other poles, due to which composite poles are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Buy This Report (150 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3Mc5pD4

Monopoles are the latest invention in this market, however, lack of awareness associated with them is holding the market from maximizing the growth.

Composite poles are also introduced in the market that is showing greater potential for the coming years.

Utility poles play a crucial role in the distribution of electricity and other utilities. Power lines are mounted on the poles and carry electricity from power plants or substations to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers. Communication cables, such as telephone lines, fiber optic cables, and coaxial cables for cable TV and internet, are also attached to the poles.

Utility poles are a critical part of the infrastructure that enables the delivery of essential services to communities. They serve as a backbone for power distribution and communication networks, allowing people to access electricity, phone services, internet connectivity, and other utilities.

Steel’s material profile is approved as a green material and the market has seen different growth perspectives thereafter.

Most of the aged wooden utility poles have started to replace from steel poles due to greater benefits such as ease of installation, reliability, durability, life cycle cost, and environmental considerations.

Currently, there are more than 150 utility poles are in service in North America (of which more than 70% are wooden) and around 2.5 million are getting replaced by steel poles. As a result, steel-based poles likely to have a promising future during the forecast period.

Utility pole is an end to end connection of electrical wires that carries and distributes electricity as per the convenience. Therefore, utility poles are designed to be durable in nature.

The normal life cycle of a utility pole ranges from 30 to 50 years but this life span varies based on the material used.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5939

Wood poles were preferred mostly in response to material suitability but gradually wooden poles are getting replaced by steel and now composite based poles due to enhanced properties and benefits associated with them.

Similar Reports:-

Power Quality Equipment Market by Equipment (UPS, Harmonic Filters, Surge Protection Devices, Voltage Regulators, Static VAR compensators, Others), by Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), by End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Power Optimizer Market by Connectivity (Standalone, On-Grid), by Application (Residential, Commercial, Utility), by End Use (Module Level MPPT, Advanced Power Line Communication, Monitoring Components, Safety Shutdown Components, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031